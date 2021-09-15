Vidalia High found itself muscled around Friday night, as the Vikings dropped their first game, 40-6 to Jena.
“They had the best offensive line I’ve had to play against since I’ve been here,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris.
Jena scored all its points in the first quarter.
“They were a big physical team and pushed us around,” Norris said. “We made some mistakes on defense and had trouble on offense. Our guys fought hard to the final whistle.”
The Vikings’ only score came on a 10-yard pass from Sema’j Hayes to Traevon Hill. The score was set up by a 10-yard pass from Hayes to Chris Brooks.
Vidalia hosts Jonesboro-Hodge on Friday.
The Giants (2-0) take on Neville Friday.
The Tigers are 2-0 record. In their last game, Neville overwhelmed Ouachita Parish (Monroe, LA), 28-6, in a non-ffss game.
