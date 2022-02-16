Vidalia High’s boys battled No. 3 Madison for the entire game before falling to the Panthers 51-44 Friday in Vidalia.

“We played neck and neck the whole game,” said Vidalia boys coach Damus Smith. “We just had a couple of things hurt us in the final period.”

Sema’J Hayes hit a 3-pointer in the final quarter that was disallowed after Trenton Davis was called for a foul following Hayes’ shot.

A questionable intentional foul also led to Madison outscoring Vidalia 19-10 in the final period.

The Vikings led 9-7 after one period. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime. The Vikings led 34-32 going into the final period.

Chris Brooks led Vidalia with 20 points, while Hayes added 11.

Vidalia, 8-15, is sitting at No. 35 in the Class 2A power rankings. The top 32 advance to the playoffs.

Vidalia played West Feliciana in its final home game Tuesday, and ends its regular season at Jena on February 18.

“If we could win those last two, we still have a chance to get in,” Smith said.

Vidalia’s Lady Vikings ended their season without a win after falling to Madison 54-6.n  

