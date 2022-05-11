Vidalia and East Fellciana played to an 8-8 tie in an actual half after scrimmaging for a designated number of plays at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium Saturday.
But the Vikings came out big winners over the spring.
“We were out there eight days, with two not even in pads, but we saw some good things,” said third-year Vidalia High head football coach Michael Norris. “We saw some good things, and things we need to fix. We need to clean up some line play, because that’s where ballgames are won.”
Vidalia quarterback Sema’J Hayes threw a touchdown pass to Louis Jordan during the scrimmage.
Hayes ran in Vidalia’s score during the game, and passed to Brenden McMillan on the conversion.
East Feliciana quarterback Mills Dawson had a touchdown pass during the scrimmage, and a 65-yard TD pass during the game.
“I liked our passing game, but I still like to run the football,” Norris said. “We got out of the game what we wanted to get out of it. We’ve still got some stuff to work on.”
Norris said this year’s team is way ahead of where last year’s squad was at this time.
“We’ve got the most seniors and freshmen since I’ve been here,” said Norris, who expects to suit up just over 50 players in the fall. “We’re stressing leadership. We’re anxious to get back out there in the summer.”
Vidalia will hosts its annual jamboree on Saturday, August 27.
Beekman Charter, led by first-year head coach Joseph Purvis, will compete in the jamboree for the first time.
Vidalia opens the 2022 season at Sicily Island on September 2.
The Vikings host Cedar Creek September 9 in their first home game.
Former Louisiana Tech quarterback and Ruston High School quarterbacks coach Steven Ensminger, Jr. is the new head football coach and athletics director at Cedar Creek.
Ensminger replaces Matt Middleton, who took the offensive coordinator job at Southern Arkansas.
