When Nicholas Kennedy played football and baseball at Southaven High in Mississippi, the playoffs was something not only expected but anticipated.
In his first year as head baseball coach at Vidalia High, Kennedy is looking to bring that same attitude to Vidalia. Especially with just over a week remaining in the regular season.
“Now is the time to turn it up,” Kennedy said. “This is the most important time. We had a good practice Monday. What these young kids need to understand is that when we have a good practice, we play well. They don’t understand when we practice like this, we play like this. We want to finish strong.” Consistency is the key. When we are on, we are on.”
Vidalia High brought out the bats Thursday as the Vikings defeated Delhi 22-6 in Vidalia.
“We went out and handled our business,” Kennedy said. “It was good for the guys to have that type of game.”
Brett Walsworth, Jake Spears and Peyton Fort had three hits each.
Walsworth is hitting .525 on the season.
Lane Dean and Luke Williamson had two hits each.
The Vikings have a huge series with Mangham coming up before closing out against Beekman Charter.
The final game is April 22 and the brackets will be released April 25.
The 7-9 Vikings are currently ranked No. 22 in the Class 2A power rankings.
Mangham is ranked No. 5 at 16-4.
Beekman Charter is ranked No. 20 at 9-9.
Vidalia is less than one point behind Beekman and North Caddo.
The top 16 teams will host a first-round playoff game.
Rosepine is the No. 1 team in Class 2A, followed by Doyle, Bunkie DeQuincy and Mangham. Springfield, Loureville, Kinder and Port Barre round out the top 10.
