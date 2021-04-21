Vidalia High’s baseball team has a busy week this week in preparation for the playoffs next week.
The Vikings played a doubleheader at Beekman Charter Tuesday. Those results are in the A section.
The Vikings travel to Monroe to face St. Frederick Wednesday before hosting Beekman Thursday for the final home game of the season.
The Vikings lost to Mangham 14-4 Thursday in Mangham.
The Dragons out-hit the Vikings 13-9.
Peyton Fort doubled and singled twice for Vidalia.
Collecting singles were Jake Spears, who was also hit by a pitch, Brett Walsworth, who also walked, Gage Cupstid, Clay Watts, Tyrin Jordan and Lane Dean.
Casey Luke Nielsen and Conner Smith had three hits each for Mangham.
Vidalia committed seven errors in the contest, and Mangham pitchers Josh Utchmann and Kade Lively combined to strike out seven Vikings.
Vidalia and Mangham were rained out Saturday.That game will not be made up unless Delhi upsets Mangham this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.