This is the 19th of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 6 is Vidalia’s 69-57 district win over perennial power McCall on February 3, 2004.
“Anytime you beat McCall is was big, especially being a district game,” Sanders said.
Vidalia had lost to McCall 66-48 in Tallulah the previous month.
McCall entered Vidalia’s gym as the No. 2 team in Class 2A.
“Our games with McCall were always intense,” said Louis McNulty, who went on to play college basketball at Spoon River College and Black Hawk College in Illinois.”We knew they were always a top contender for the state championship.”
Vidalia led 17-15 after one period, but trailed 34-29 at halftime.
A steal and 3-point play by Tony Hawkins tied the game at 36-36 with 6:54 remaining in the third period.
A steal and basket by McNulty put the Vikings up 38-36.
“We knew we had to bring our A game,” said McNulty, who is now a truck driver who lives in Natchitoches.
McNulty scored 10 points and dominated the boards.
“Louis had a tendency to step up at big times,” Sanders said. “A lot of times he reminded me of his dad (Curtis McNulty).”
A 3-point play by McCall’s Cody Atkins put the Dragons up 41-40, but C.J. Williams, who led Vidalia with 20 points, answered with a basket and 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Vikings up 45-41 with 2:03 remaining.
McCall answered with a basket to pull to within 45-43, but Fred Marsalis hit a basket and Williams added a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to give Vidalia a 50-43 advantage going into the final period.
Williams extended Vidalia’s lead to 52-43 early in the fourth quarter.
Rodney Washington put Vidalia up 55-45 with 6:16 remaining with a short basket.
Hawkins, who netted 16 points, hit a pair of field throws with 3:12 remaining to extend the Viking lead to 65-51.
McCall went cold from 3-point land in its attempt to rally back.
Vidalia lost to Lakeview in the quarterfinals to finish 19-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.