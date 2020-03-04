Vidalia High's baseball team picked up its first win of the season, defeating Family Community Christian School 7-5 in Vidalia Tuesday.
The Vikings scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to get the win
Brandon Bozeman got the win, striking out five.
Vidalia finished with eight hits.
Jacob Spears and Peyton Fort collected two hits each, while Trey Johnson walked twice.
Vidalia plays three games at Thibodaux this weekend.
Lady Vikings fall
Vidalia High's softball team fell to Harrisonburg 18-3 Tuesday at Harrisonburg.
"They scored 10 of their 13 runs with two outs in the first inning after an error," said Lady Viking head coach Forest Foster. "We hit the ball well, just right at them. We had eight hits and only three strikeouts. I'm proud of the effort. It's just a learning process."
Vidalia plays at Monterey Thursday.
