This is the 16th of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 7 is a first-round playoff win over Jonesboro-Hodge in late February of 1997. The Vikings trailed at halftime and fell further behind when the Tigers opened the second half with two quick baskets.
Prentis Jenkins led the second-half rally, scoring nine straight points. But the effort took a toll on Jenkins, who had to go to a Natchez hospital after the game to be treated for severe cramps.
"It was very hot in that gym, and Jonesboro-Hodge was very aggressive," Jenkins said. "The first half we ran a trap and that really started to wear on me. We were playing in a tough district, and all our games were tough. Jonesboro-Hodge was a very good team. And they were real deep. They would sub five players at a time while we primarily went with eight."
Jenkins finished with 28 points, while Eric Whitley added 12 and Keywan Johnson 11.
"Prentis always stepped up to the challenge," Sanders said. "Since the time he was a freshman he was the one you could always count on." Vidalia fell to North Central 64-58 in the second round to finish at 26-6.
