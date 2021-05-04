Vidalia High’s football team will host East Feliciana in a scrimmage Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
If the field is too wet, the sxrimmage will be played Friday.
Admission is $5.
The Vikings began spring drills on April 26.
Second-year Vidalia coach Mike Norris has about 29 players out this spring.
Norris had his spring cut short as Vidalia baseball coach last year, and Vidalia was unable to have spring football because of COVID-19.
“We’re just super excited to be out there,” he said.
Jefferson County was going to participate in the scrimmage, but pulled out.
East Feliciana finished 2-6 last season, having to forfeit a first-round playoff game to Ferriday because of COVID-19-related cases.
Norris said his staff will be looking at how his players respond in game-type situations.
“We’re looking to fill in spots and clean some things up,” he said. “We have a few ninth-graders who may be able to help us next season. We’re teaching them how to do things the Vikings way.”
Ferriday High and Delta Charter will begin practice a week early in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.