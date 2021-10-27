Vidalia High fell to 1-8 on the season as the Vikings were outscored 16-0 in the final period in a 56-38 loss to Delhi Charter Thursday in Delhi.
The Vikings were without head coach Michael Norris, who the Concordia Sentinel learned was suspended seven school days for pushing a player in the Vikings’ loss to Rayville on October 15.
Norris had no comment on the incident.
Concordia Parish Superintendent Toyua Watson said she could not comment because it is a personnel issue.
Watson said she could not confirm or deny the suspension against Delhi Charter.
Defensive coordinator Kale Davis served as head coach.
Sema’J Hayes passed for a touchdown and rushed for another in the Viking loss.
Delhi Charter receiver Jalen Jones caught eight pass for 216 yards and a touchdown to break the school record for receiving yards in a game.
“Watching the film we had three or four chances to score and shot ourselves in the foot,” Norris said. “We had too many penalties and bad snaps. We had seven or eight dropped passes.”
The Vikings fell to 1-7, including two games they were forced to forfeit because of COVID-19.
Vidalia is sitting at No. 36 in the Class 2A power rankings. The tip 32 make the playoffs.
“Losing those two games really hurt us,” Norris said. “If we could have played and won one of them we would be in much better shape in the rankings. Our record may not look good, but a lot of people do not see our potential. The playoffs start for us Friday. If we win the next two games, than more than likely we are in the playoffs.”
Vidalia hosts Madison for Senior Night Friday.
“They run a variation of the single wing and also a power formation shotgun,” Norris said. “Their quarterback (Jeremiah Marshall) does a good job running the football, and they have a lineman who controls the line on both sides. This district is filled with a lot of athletes. I’m hoping that Friday being Senior Night will give us extra motivation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.