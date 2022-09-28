Vidalia High overcame its own miscues on its way to a 34-12 win over Buckeye Thursday at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
“We had some big plays, and then we were able to grind it out,” said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris.
The Vikings had three fumbles and an interception, but also picked off two passes and recovered two fumbles.
“Our defensive line stood its ground against their big line,” Norris said. “And we’ve been very opportunistic.”
The Vikings improved to 4-0 with the win, the first time since 2017 has started the season with four wins.
Vidalia has not started out 5-0 since 2003.
Buckeye drove the ball on its opening drive, moving down to the Vidalia 28-yard line before Sema’J Hayes picked off the first of two interceptions he had on the night.
Following an incompletion, Hayes found Zion Buck for 32 yards to the Buckeye 35-yard line.
Hayes then passed to Jalin Moody in the left flat and Moody took it to the end zone for the first score of the game.
The conversion failed.
Vidalia’s defense forced a three and out and the Vikings took possession on their own 19-yard line following a punt.
Hayes found Buck for a 55-yard pass play to the panther 26-yard line.
Chris Brooks then took the ball into the end zone on a reverse to give Vidalia a 12-0 lead with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter. The conversion failled.
Buckeye quarterback/cornerback Titan Johnson was injured on the play, and had to be taken to Trinity Medical by ambulance, the first of two Panther players suffering a concussion and having to be transported to Trinity.
Wide receiver Zander Smith took over at quarterback.
“When our quarterback when down it shrunk everything about our team,” McLaughlin said. “Our play sheet shrunk about 80 percent. Zander is a competition and he will continue to get better with more reps. This was an opportunity for our younger kids to step up.”
Standee and Luke Clark moved Buckeye from its 44 to the Vidalia 45 before Kabari Davis sacked Smith on fourth down to end the drive.
Smith intercepted a Hayes pass, but Hayes returned the favor with an interception of his own late in the first half.
“We just made a lot of mistakes,” Hayes said. “They have a pretty good team. I watched a lot of film on their, a lot on their starting quarterback and a little on No. 3. I knew their tendencies. He looks at where he is throwing the ball.”
Buckeye recovered a fumble on the second half kickoff, converted a fourth-and-one and moved to its own 47 where Vidalia’s Devin Jackson recovered a fumble.
Hayes and Brooks teamed up on a 38-yard pass play to increase the Viking lead. Brenden McMillan ran in the conversion for a 20-0 Viking advantage.
On Vidalia’s next possession, Hayes went 27 yards on a scamper to put the Vikings up 26-0.
Hayes finished 6-13-1 for 173 yards and rushed for 70 more.
Buckeye avoided the shutout late in the third quarter as Smith passed 40 yard to Lucien Fiasconaro to make the score.
Vidalia’s final scored came with 8:47 remaining as Brooks picked of a Smith pass and raced 60 yards for the score for a 32-6 lead.
It was the first pick six for Brooks, who is a senior.
“I was just looking to make a play,” Brooks said. “That was pretty sweet to score a touchdown that way.”
Buckeye scored on a 22-yard pass play from Smith to Fiasconaro. with 2:19 remaining before the Vikings ran out the clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.