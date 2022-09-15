At 7 p.m. Friday night as Vidalia and Cedar Creek were lining up for the kickoff of their game at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium, there were reports of rain earlier in Ferriday and very dark clouds looming over Natchez, bringing a few showers.
A transformer near the football blew during the second quarter of the Ferriday game, knocking out the game clock until Entergy arrived quickly and had everything back in order. The game was never delayed as time was kept on the field.
The stands were emptied for a brief time as a precaution.
There was just a slight mist at Vidalia, while texts from across north Louisiana stated game delays because of lightning and heavy rain.
I looked at the weather on my phone and saw 100 percent chance of rain at 7 p.m. in Vidalia.
I kept bracing myself for the worst, figuring out a plan if it got too bad to stay on the sideline.
But the light mist soon stopped, and umbrellas in the stands were closed and put away for the night.
There was even a rainbow to the east.
The only gloom for Viking fans came in the form of No. 2 on Cedar Creek, who slashed and dashed through the Viking defense in the first quarter, leading the Cougars to a 22-0 lead before a nice crowd, despite the weather, was getting settled.
That No. 2 was Lane Thomas who had 81 yards rushing in the first quarter, and also returned an interception for a touchdown.
But about the time the rainbow gave way to partly cloudy skies, the Vikings came to life.
After struggling a bit in the first quarter, Vidalia senior Sema’J Hayes took over. Throw in a couple of circus catches by Chris Brooks, and a defense that came up with some crucial stops, and we had ourselves a barnburner.
The stands became rowdier, and the Viking supporters became louder, especially the students on the front row in front of the band, some wearing hard hats to the game.
“I can’t say enough about the energy our students brought to this team,” said Vidalia head football coach Michael Norris.
A 62-yard TD run by Hayes put the momentum entirely on the Viking sideline.
“I just turned on the jets,” Hayes said. “I’ve never run that fast in my life.”
Cedar creek head coach Matt Middleton who has spent time as an offensive coordinatorin the college ranks, appreciated the effort of the Viking quarterback.
“If 4 (Hayes) stays up, Vidalia has a chance,” Middleton said after the game.
Middleton’s son, Caden Middleton, started out like a house afire, completing 10-of-12 passes for 156 yards.
But the Viking defense turned up the pressure, forcing Middleton to finish the game completing 1-of-8 passes for one yard.
The Vikings contained Thomas in the second half, as the running back who had 91 yards on the ground the first half, finished with 133.
The day started out on a strange note, and got stranger by the minute.
I was anxiously awaiting the results of the appeal by Concordia Parish schools regarding select and non-select.
As I heard Oak Grove won its appeal, as well as Richland Parish schools I felt Vidalia, Ferriday and Monterey would win their appeal after being placed in the select category in June.
Sure enough, Concordia Parish did win its appeal and all three schools were moved back to non-select.
I was not surprised to see Delta Charter lose its appeal, as the Louisiana High School Athletic Association kept them in select. That Charter part is tough to get past, regardless of not being able to get the students you want because of a lawsuit by the Concordia Parish School Board, restricting who DCS can allow in their school.
Then came the bombshell.
At about 2 p.m., my son, Jake, sends me an e-mail saying the non-select classifications have been downsized from five classes to four divisions for the playoffs this postseason. Select remains four divisions.
Yes, the LHSAA, in all of its non-sensible gall, decides at 2 p.m. on game day for most schools to make such an earth-shattering announcement.
And at 2 p.m., most coaches are in their gym where pep rallies are going on. Forget about trying to reach a coach in that madness.
The LHSAA also announced it is going to four classes from five classes in non-select. Select remains four divisions.
Vidalia will be in Division III in football non-select, while Ferriday will be in Division IV.
Vidalia and Ferriday will be in Division III in all other sports.
Monterey will compete in Division IV in boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball.
Delta Charter will compete in Division IV in all sports.
Ferriday and Vidalia will not be in the same classification for playoffs.
Vidalia will now be having to get past the likes of Sterlington, Richwood, Amite, Caldwell Parish, Port Barre and Winnfield to go with its usual tough opponents.
Ferriday may have gotten a break dropping down, but still have Mangham, General Trass and the addition of Welsh and Oakdale.
Monterey will possibly compete in the basketball postseason against the likes of Block, Atlanta, Sicily Island, Simsboro, Tensas and West St. John.
Monterey basketball coach Eric Richard is wondering how they will do power points, considering non-football schools play many more games than schools who have football and basketball.
I’m told that’s being worked out. I’m sure it is. And I’m sure when they do work it out the announcement will come at the most inconvenient time for administrators, coaches and media.
That’s just the way the LHSAA rolls.
