This is the eighth of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 15 is Vidalia taking on Natchez in the Ferriday Coca-Cola Invitational in December 1994.
Natchez entered the season as the MHSAA defending Class 5A state champions.
"We walked into that old 7th grade gym and the Natchez fans booed us," Sanders said.
The Vikings used that entrance as motivation, leading Natchez most of the game before falling 66-60 in a second-round contest.
"It was the first time I ever had a team play Natchez competitively," Sanders said. "I think it helped us because it was the first team that I had to make the playoffs."
"We had been struggling," said Viking guard Prentis Jenkins. "We played a tough game. We really weren't playing as a team up to that game even though Coach Sanders had been preaching that to us. I think that game opened our eyes to what we could do when we played together. It turned our season around."
Vidalia led 53-52 before Natchez scored eight straight points and held off a late Viking rally.
David Hueing led Vidalia with 19 points, while Josh Hoffpauir added 17 and Jenkins 10.
Vidalia jumped out to a an 11-4 lead, holding a 22-14 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
The Vikings led 39-33 at halftime.
Natchez tied the game at 39-39 on four free throws by Cedric Carter and a basket by Courdney McDonald.
The game was tied twice before Natchez took its first lead at 49-48 at the end of the third period.
Vidalia beat Wilkinson County 78-54 in the first round.
Davidson upset Ferriday and Natchez to win the tournament.
Vidalia lost to Bossier 76-65 in a Regional playoff game after upsetting St. Thomas More in the first round. The Vikings finished 21-8.
