Vidalia High dropped three games as its home away from home as the Vikings fell to Cathedral 13-4 at Liberty Park in Natchez before being swept in a doubleheader by West Feliciana 15-13 and 12-0 Saturday in Natchez.
"It was good to get out there, but we kicked it around too much," said Vidalia coach Mike Norris. "We were good at the plate. We swung the bats well. We gave up 40 runs and 20-something of those were earned. We just have to keep working. It was good to be able to put our guys out there and face different situations they cannot in practice."
Both games were originally scheduled for Vidalia, but seepage water at the Recreation District No. 2 Complex forced those games to be moved.
Vidalia will host Cathedral on March 13.
The Green Wave scored five runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to aid its win over the Vikings.
Trey Johnson and Brett Walsworth had two hits each for the Vikings, who totaled six base hits in the contest.
Luke Williamson walked twice.
Peyton Fort, who missed most of last year with an ACL and MCL injury, struck out seven Cathedral batters.
On Saturday, Vidalia fell in a slugfest to the West Feliciana, who scored five runs in the first and four in the fifth.
The Vikings trailed 10-5 after three innings, but scored three in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Vidaila finished with nine hits in the game.
Jacob Spears walked five times, while Brandon Bozeman walked three times.
The Vikings only managed three hits in the 12-0 loss to the Saints.
Walsworth had two of those hits.
Vidalia fell to Grant 6-1 Monday in its first game on its home field.
The Vikings' lone run came after Brandon Bozeman singled, stole second and third and scored on an error.
C.J. Chatman also singled.
Vidalia High plays at Thibodaux this weekend.
Thibodaux's assistant baseball coach is former Vidalia assistant coach Greg Naquin.
The two teams will play Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday.
