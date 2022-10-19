Vidalia High got back to its winning ways as the Vikings defeated Rayville 26-6 Friday for Homecoming.
“It’s amazing to win on Homecoming,” said Vidalia senior Brenden McMillan. “We’re going to continue to work hard and keep getting better.”
The win improved the Vikings to 5-2.
“I’m glad we got Homecoming out of the way, but I’m happier the seniors got the Homecoming win,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “They have a chance to have as many wins this year as they have had their whole career.”
The Vikings were 6-19 over the last three years, with 2020 cut short by COVID.
Vidalia led 14-0 at halftime as Chris Brooks caught the first of two touchdown receptions, and Sema’J Hayes rushed for a score,
Rayville got on the board midway through the second quarter as strong-armed Hornet quarterback Kaleb Jackson passed 71 yards to a streaking Lantavious Murphy for the score to bring the Hornets to within 14-6.
In the strangest play of the year at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium late in the third quarter, Rayville was punting from its own 28-yard line. A high snap went over the punter’s head and both teams scampered for the ball.
A Viking player attempted to pick it up, and was hit and the ball rolled back into the Rayville end zone.
Another Viking player went to dive on the ball, when it squirted out and Rayville’s Tomax Reynolds picked it up and raced around end down two the Vidalia 31-yard line.
“It looked like one of those old NFL Films where the ball just kept bouncing around,” Norris said.
Vidalia’s defense held and Rayville used a punt from Jackson down to the Viking 13-yard line.
Vidalia used the running of quarterback Sema’J Hayes and Jalin Moody to the Rayville 20-yard line.
On fourth down, Hayes lifted a pass to the end zone as Chris Brooks reached over a Rayville defender in the end zone for the score giving the Vikings a 20-6 lead with 7:23 remaining in the game.
The final Viking TD came on a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kabari Davis.
Devin Jackson led the Vidalia defense with 10 tackles.
Zion Buck collected six solo tackles.
Davis had four tackles and a fumble recovery to go along with his interception.
“Our defense really did well,” Norris said. “There were a couple of times the quarterback got away from us because of poor tackling, but overall it was a solid performance.”
Vidalia visits General Trass Friday. The contest is the Panther’s Homecoming.
