This is the third of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 20 is Robert Sanders’ second trip to the Top 28 in 2009.
The Vikings faced perennial Class 3A power Richwood in the state finals game in Lafayette.
The final score certainly was not an indication of the battle that took place in the Cajundome.
The Rams defeated the Vikings 75-61, but Vidalia rallied from behind in the second half to cut Richwood ‘s lead to four three times in the final quarter.
“I actually think that was a better team than the team that won it the next year,” Sanders said. “But I think we were in awe to be in that game. They had one player who just kept dunking it on us.”
LaDon Carter of Richwood finished with eight dunks on the night.
“We came back to within three, but I had to rest my starters because they had used up so much energy, and Richwood built its lead back up,” Sanders said.
Torrey Dixon led Vidalia with 18 points, hitting 8-of-11 field goals and both free throw attempts.
“It was more of us happy to be there instead of being there to win it,” Dixon said. “We did fight back and grabbed the momentum. But they had more experience in that type of situation.”
Richwood, which had been to the finals three of the previous four years, was led by Keldric Martin, the son of Richwood head coach Terry Martin and brother to former LSU Tiger and current Franklin Parish head coach Terry Martin Jr.
Richwood led 17-15 at the end of the first period before going on a 12-3 run.
The Rams led 35-20 with 3:54 remaining in the first half.
The Vikings closed the lead to 45-35 on a basket by Dixon before Gary Stewart hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 47-38.
“Their experience in big games played a big role,” Stewart said. “That was a whole different atmosphere. We fought back, but we had exerted so much energy doing so that we couldn’t fight back all the way.”
A Quartrell Thomas basket made it 47-40.
“I remember being very nervous before that game,” said Thomas, who does carpentry and cement work around Vidalia. “That was our first championship game. I think we all had the jitters at the start. Once we found our rhythm we got it going, but there was not enough time left.”
In the final period, Richwood went up by eight before two baskets by Stewart pulled the Vikings to within 62-58.
Richwood put the game away at the free throw line.
Stewart added 15 points for Vidalia, Thomas netted 14 and Jacob McGraw scored 10.
Vidalia finished that season at 30-2.
Vidalia defeated Carroll the following year for the state championship.
“Carroll actually started that game with a dunk, and I was thinking, ‘Here we go again,’” Sanders said.
Vidalia won that championship game 82-59.
