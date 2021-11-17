Longtime Vidalia High boys basketball coach Damus Smith had plans to take over as head coach after Robert Sanders retired following the 2019-20 season.
But COVID-19 had other plans as Vidalia High cancelled their basketball seasons last year because of the virus.
“It doesn’t seem like a new position,” said Smith, a long-time assistant to Sanders and former head coach of the Lady Vikings. “Even though we didn’t play I was still involved. And I’ve known these kids since they were freshmen.”
Vidalia will not begin play until December 2 in the Tensas Tournament.
“I am just getting the football players,” Smith said.
Smith has only one senior in Traveon Hill.
Juniors are Sema’J Hayes, Chris Brooks, Courtlyn Brooks and Trenton and Trevor Davis.
Kabari Davis is a sophomore who should see a lot of playing time, along with freshman Marc Perkins.
“We are still really young,” Smith said. “We don’t have a lot of experience after losing last year. I’m not going to have a lot of depth. But I’m looking forward to being out there and finally being able to play.”
After two straight years in the playoffs, the Vidalia Lady Vikings had the rug pulled out from under them last year with COVID-19.
Vidalia High reached the playoffs for the second straight year after finishing 11-12. It was the second straight year the Vidalia girls made the playoffs after being absent since 2001.
“I am really excited about this year,” said second-year Lady Viking coach Tema Larry.. “This team is really coachable. And I love the chemistry we have as a team.”
Larry said the year off was disappointing, but allowed her to learn more about the game.
“I took the job two years ago because they needed a coach,” Larry said. “I’ve learned a lot and I am still learning.”
Larry has one senior in Jakayla Green.
Juniors are Kaylee Ashley, Kirsten Grove and Shinia Loyd.
“I feel good about this year,” Larry said. “I feel good about this team. There is no reason Vidalia’s girls basketball cannot win. We want to show what Vidalia has to offer. Every position is open. We’re looking forward to starting over.”
