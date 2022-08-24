The 2021 football season was a season of what-ifs for Vidalia High School.
What if the Vikings did not have to forfeit games to Jonesboro-Hodge or LaSalle last year?
What if the Vikings had beaten Ferriday in their final game?
Vidalia missed out on the playoffs by 1.01 power points.
Third-year Viking head football coach Michael Norris is using all that for motivation this year as the Vikings will be counting on one of its largest senior classes in several years.
“Our goal this year is to finish games” said Vidalia head football coach Michael Norris, who begins his third year as head coach.”They have to understand that because we are in the game, we can win the game. We’ve got a confident group. This is a good group that shows up ready to work every day.”
The Vikings displayed a pass-happy offense in its spring game with East Feliciana in May, aptly dubbed “River Raid.”
Norris is counting on his offensive line to keep senior quarterback Sema’J Hayes above water.
Hayes returns for his senior year after completing 14-of-24 for 276 with three touchdowns.
“It’s going to be up to our offensive line to keep Sema’j vertical,” Norris said. “We don’t want him on his back all the time.”
The Viking offense backfield consists of senior Jalin Moody, who posted the fastest time in the 100-meter dash in Class 2A last year at 10.72, senior Brenden McMillan, junior Kabari Davis and senior Devin Jackson.
And this year’s Vidalia receiving group has the potential to be one of the most talented in years.
Junior Louis Jordan showed his big-play attributes in the spring game with a touchdown catch in the end zone, and almost TD pass with a ball just out of his long frame on another attempt in the end zone.
Jordan had one catch for 35 yards last year.
Seniors Chris Brooks and Courtlyn Brooks have shown what they can do.
Chris Brooks led Vidalia with seven receptions for 145 yards last year.
Brooks also was a standout on the Viking basketball and track teams. He also placed fifth in the state in the high jump with leap of six feet.
Freshman Elmari Lewis and sophomore Kaden Trahern will also see time at receiver.
“Sideline to sideline this is the best group I’ve had,” Norris said.
The offensive line will consist of senior James Brixey, senior Ayden Thompson, who returns after missing his sophomore season with an ACL injury and sitting out last year, junior Tristan Briggs and sophomore Briarsen McCraney, and junior Matt Long, who is 6-3, 285 pounds.
“The rest of it is by committee,” Norris said.
The same players on offense will be playing on the defensive side.
Kabari Davis is the heart of the defense at linebacker after collecting 40 solo tackles, 35 assists and two sacks last season.
Senior Zion Buck returns to Vidalia after a year at Cathedral.
“We have the mindset of team pursuit on defense,” Norris said.
Vidalia will play four Thursday games this year because of an official shortage.
Home games with Buckeye, and Oak Grove will be at home, while the Vikings will play at Block and at Mangam on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.