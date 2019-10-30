Vidalia High picked up its first District 2-2A win of the season and snapped a five-game losing streak as the Vikings sloshed to a 36-0 Homecoming win Friday at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
The game was played in a steady rain.
The Vikings improved to 2-6 on the season and are ranked No.
“That was a much-needed win,” said Vidalia coach Rob Faircloth.
The Vikings only turned the ball over twice, while Madison had five turnovers.
“We finally won the turnover battle,” Faircloth said. “We haven’t done that since the Block game (second week).”
Vidalia’s defense held Madison to two first downs and less than 100 total yards in offense.
Both teams had trouble with the conditions early.
The Vikings scored first on a 51-yard drive as Devin Green carried the ball three times to the Madison Parish 3-yard line. Following a penalty, Cam’ron Randall carried the ball seven yards to the 1-yard line where Viking quarterback Brett Walsworth snuck it into the end zone. Randall ran in the conversion.
Vidalia extended its lead to 16-0 as Randall scored on a 4-yard run and added the conversion with 2:45 remaining in the first half.
Londell Johnson of Madison returned the ensuing kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown, but it was called back for holding.
Vidalia’s Shean Davis recovered a fumble and a 23-yard pass from Walsworth to Sena’J Hayes put the Vikings at the Madison 17.
Randall then scored to put the Vikings up 22-0.
Randall added a 5-yard run for his third TD of the night to put the Vikings up 28-0..
The final Vidalia touchdown came on an errant punt snap with Chatman recovering the ball in the end zone for the touchdown. Green ran in the conversion.
“That was a good team win,” Faircloth said. “We really needed that to give us more motivation.”
Green finished with 167 yards rushing on the night to go over the 1,00-yard mark for the season.
Vidalia hosts Mangham in search of its second straight district win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.