Vidalia High’s track team placed fourth with 76 points in the District 2-2A track meet in Rayville Tuesday, while the Vidalia girls placed fifth with 40.5 points.

The top finishers in each event advance to the Class 2A Regional Meet at Northwestern State in Natchitoches Tuesday.

Christopher Brooks won the high jump at 6 feet. Sema’J Hayes was third at 5 feet, 6 inches.

Sema’J Hayes placed second in the 110-hurdles at 17.73.

Hayes placed fourth in the 300-hurdles at 48.48, while Kabari Davis was fifth at 49.35.

Jalin Moody placed second in the 200-dash at 23.21 and third in the 100-dash at 11.34. Chris Brooks was sixth at 11.72.

Braylen Washington placed second in the 1600-run at 5:37.11, and was second in the 800-run at 2:19.77.

Trevor Davis placed fifth in the 1600-run at 5:58.34.

Louis Jordan placed sixth in the 400-dash at 59.45.

The 4x100 relay team of Brooks, Moody, Louis Jordan and McMillan placed fourth at 45.28.

The 4x400 relay team of Brenden McMillan, Trey Davis, Braylen Washington and Louis Jordan placed fourth at 4:08.57.

The 4x800 relay team of Washington, Kabari Davis, Tyson Davis and Willie Henderson placed fifth.

The 4x200 relay of Brooks, Moody, Jordan and McMillan placed fifth at 1:34.96.

For the girls, Chesney Williams placed third in the 100-dash at 13.81.

Madison Jackson finished third in the high iump at 4 feet, 6 inches, placed third in the 300-hurdles at 55.98, while Chesney Williams was fifth at 1:03.18.

Madison Jackson placed fourth in the high jump at 4 feet, 2 inches.

Chesney Williams placed fourth in the 100-hurdles at 20.0, while Madison Jackson was sixth at 20.32.

Sarah Freeman placed sixth in the 800-run at 3:42.58.

Layla Williams finished fifth in the 400-dash at 1:18.03.

Kamryn Mayberry finished fourth in the discus at 62 feet, 11 inches and placed sixth in the shot put at 24 feet, 2 1/2 inches.

Kassidy Mayberry finished sixth in the discus at 54 feet, 1 1/2 inches.

The 4x100 team of Chesney Williams, Layla Williams, Kiara Washington and Nola Williams placed sixth at 1:03.34.

The girls 4x200 team of Layla Williams, Madison Jackson, Kiara. Washington and Nola Williams placed fifth at 2:10.23.

