Vidalia High picked up a pair of easy wins as the Viking boys cruised past the Tigers 71-48, while the Lady Vikings routed Sicliy Island 51-11.
The game was scheduled for Friday, but was moved up a day to allow students and coaches to attend Ferriday High’s state championship football game in New Orleans.
Christian Wright led the Vikings with 29 points.
Rayjay Ransom added 13, while Donta Boxley contributed nine.
“Christian and Donta could not miss from 3-point land.” Sanders said. “It was a great effort and we need to duplicate it down the road at the Sicily Island Tournament.”
The Lady Vikings were led by Jada Poole with 14 points and Nyla Poole with 11.
“The girls came out very focused,” said Lady Viking head coach Tema Larry. “I am so proud of them. They are really playing well.”
Vidalia plays in the Block Tournament this week.
