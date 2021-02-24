This is the 15th of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
The No. 8 game is the Vikings' 98-87 Class 2A quarterfinal playoff win over longtime rival Rayville in Vidaia on March 10, 2010.
Vidalia had not lost on its home court since December 2, 2008, winning 17 straight after disposing of Ravyille. But that didn't faze Hornet head coach Larry Wilson, who ran his mouth off before the game talking about how his team would do what it wanted. Wilson made a comment in the Monroe-News Star that anyone in Rayville's district could beat Vidalia.
"After the game, Damus (assistant coach Smith) slid that article under his lockerroom door," Sanders said. "He balled it up and threw it back at him."
Before the game, Wilson tried to get the contest moved to Rayville, stating Vidalia's court was not big enough to officially host a playoff game.
"We had to get the fire marshal to come in and measure the court for the LHSAA," Sanders said. "They ruled it was big enough. It just gave us more fuel for the fire against them."
Vidaila used two steals by Eric Bell, two easy baskets by D.J. Polk and a dunk by Torrey Dixon to get off to a fast start.
A basket by Bell with two seconds remaining put Vidalia up 27-19 at the end of the first quarter. Gary Stewart, who suffered a hard fall on his back in the first quarter, pick up his third foul with under four minutes remaining in the second quarter.
"When Gary fell, we all knew we had to pick up our games," Dixon said. "We gutted it out like true champions."
"That was one of the only games where I remember we were nervous," Stewart said. "It was iike a championship game. The crowd really got us pumped up."
Rayville tied the game at 37-37. Phaquinton Lawson put the Hornets up 41-39 before tied the game with a basket with 2:15 remaining in the first half. A rebound basket by Dixon put Vidalia up 48-47 at halftime.
Darius Harris hit a 3-pointer near the end of the third quarter to put the Hornets up 79-75 going into the final period. Lawson and Dixon bumped each other early in the fourth quarter and Lawson hit the floor. He got up and bowed himself up walking toward Dixon, drawing a technical foul. Dixon hit both free throws to put Vidalia up 79-77.
"We knew free throws would be a key thing because they shot free throws well," Dixon said. "We worked on them a lot in practice, and then I would go home and practice them on my basketball goal at home. They had the same style as us as far as running, but they couldn't slow the game down like we could"
Two free throws by Quartrell Thomas gave Vidalia an 86-80 edge with 3:52 remaining. The Vikings held on for the win, despite hitting only 17-of-28 free throws. Dixon led the Vikings with 34 points. Thomas followed with 19, Stewart added 18 and Polk netted 16. Lawson led Rayville with 27 points.
"We showed we could play with anyone in their district," Sanders said. "It was always fun playing against Rayville at that time."
Vidalia went on to beat Carroll in the Class 3A state championship game.
