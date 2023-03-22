Vidalia senior pitcher Luke Williamson struggled out of the gate Monday against Sicily Island, walking three batters, while another Tiger batter reached on an error.
A pickoff at first base kept the Tigers from pushing a run across in the inning.
But Williamson settled down, allowing only an infield hit by C.J. Jackson over three innings, striking out four.
“Luke had a case of the ‘yips,’” said Vidalia head coach Seth Thompson, a former all-star pitcher at Vidalia. “Being a senior, I knew Luke would bear down and get after it. A lot of it is just mental. Luke has thrown strikes his whole life.”
Williamson had plenty of support on the offensive end.
The Vikings scored six in the bottom of the first, six more in the second before Siciily Island played four in the third.
Gage Cupstid doubled and singled to lead the Vikings at the plate.
T.J. Williams singled and walked twice.
Clay Watts, Jake Spears and Williamson had one hit each.
The Vikings, 3-5, are sitting at No. 26 in the Division III non-select power rankings.
“We just need to string some wins together,” Thompson said. “We’ve been playing some good teams. We want to maintain where we are, and hopefully move up some.”
Vidalia hosted Block Tuesday. The results of that game are in today’s A section.
Vidalia travels to Georgetown Friday before visiting Oberlin on Saturday.
Sicily Island is 1-6.
The Tigers have two one-run losses on the season.
Sessions Vestal is in his second year as head coach of the Tigers.
“I’ve always had a goal of building up a program,” Vestal said. “I just want to bring this program back to life. I love what I do. When I walked into this I was not sure what I would be getting into. But I have a great group of guys who give me everything they have. I have had a number of coaches comment on how the positive attitude this team has, and their sportsmanship. I’m proud to be coaching them.”
Sicily Island plays at Block Thursday.
The Tigers’ lone win came against the Bears.
Sicily Island competes in the same district as Delta Charter.
