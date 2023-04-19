Jalin Moody placed first in the 100-dash and 200-dash at the Ultimate Apparel Meet in Rayille April 12 in a warm-up for the district meet on April 19.
Moody won the 100-dash in 10.85, and placed first in the 200-dash at 21.89.
Vidalia’s Sema’J Hayes won the 110-hurdles at 16.25.
For the girls, Vidalia’s Madison Jackson won the 100-hurdles 16.54, and the 300-hurdles at 48.46.
Vidalia’s Kiara Washington won the high jump at 4 feet, 6 inches.
Ferriday’s Jerry Griffin Jr., finished seventh in the 100-dash at 11.99, while Desmen Jefferson was 11th at 12.26 and Vidalia’s Christopher Brooks was 14th at 13.07.
Ferriday’s Paytin Collins was eighth in the 200-dash at 23.92, while Louis Jordan of Vidalia was 10th at 24.72. Bobby Sheppard of Ferridsay was 13th at 25.40.
Vidalia’s Marc Perkins was second in the 400-dash at 55.75, and second in the 800-run at 2:13.05.
Vidalia’s Jakoby Williams was fourth in the 800-run at 2:31.76.
Ferriday’s Marques Washington was eight in the 800-run at 3:06.51.
Addison Thomas of Vidalia placed fifth in the 800-run at 6:15.91, while Ferriday’s Zylon Sheppard was seventh at 6:28.91.
Vidalia’s Kabari Davis placed seventh in the 110-hurdles at 19.85, while Ferriday’s Jayden Turner was eighth at 20.31.
Davis was fourth in the discus at 79 feet, 4 inches.
Ferriday’s Caleb Ellis was third in the 300-hurdles at 45.39, while Vidalia’s Davis was fifth at 49.19.
Vidalia’s Christopher Brooks placed fourth in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches, while Vidalia’s Hayes was sixth at 5 feet, 2 inches.
Vidalia’s Elmari Lewis finished third in the long jump at 19 feet, 3 inches. Ferriday’s Ni’ Ziharn Robinson was 11th at 13 feet, while teammate Griffin was 12th at 13 feet, 7 inches.
Vidalia’s Tyson Davis was second in the javelin at 108 feet, and eighth in the shot put at 35 feet, 3 inches.
Vidalia’s George Williams was 10th in the shot put at 20 feet, 4 inches.
In other girls results, Chesney Williams of Vidalia finished second in the 100-dash at 13.21, and placed second in the 100-hurdles at 19.94., while Ferriday’s Zaria Boxley was sixth at 13.90, and teammate Z’Myia Carter was 11th at 14.57. Vidalia’s Lyric Warner placed 16th at 15.77.
Vidalia’s Willams placed fifth in the 200-dash at 28.74. Ferriday’s Mauralja Harbor was 10th at 30.04.
In the 400-dash, Ferriday’s Lyric Morales was fifth at 1:08.65, while teammate Jaziya Hawkins was sixth with the same time.
Madison Jackson of Vidalia was 10th at 1:17.24, while Lyric Warner was 12th at 1:19.19.
In the 800-run, Lyric Warner placed seventh at 3:25.60. Ferriday’s D’Asia Brooks was eighth at 3:31.46, while teammate Kennedy Griffin was ninth at 3:33.58.
Ferriday’s Sha’Tara Thomas fourth in the 100-hurdles at 20.26, while teammate Z’Myia Carter was fifth at 20.56.
Ferriday’s D’Asia Brooks was seventh in the 300-hurldes at 1:14.68.
Ferriday’s Sha’Tara Thomas was 12th in the high jump at 12 feet, 3 inches.
Vidalia’s Morgan Wyatt was 13th in the high jump at 12 feet, 2 inches, while teammate Kiara Washington was 14th at 12 feet.
Ferriday’s Jayli Northern was 10th in the discus at 39 feet, and eighth in the shot put at 17 feet, 11 inches..
Vidalia’s Lyric Warner placed fourth in the javelin at 78 feet.
Vidalia and Ferriday competed in the district meet in Mangham Tuesday.
