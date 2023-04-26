Vidalia High’s boys finished third in the District 2-2A Track Meet in Mangham on April 18, while the Lady Vikings were fifth.
Vidalia’s Marc Perkins won the 400-dash at 53.21, and finished first in the 800-run at 2:13.63.
Vidalia Lady Viking junior Madison Jackson won the 100-hurdles at 16.17, and captured the 300-hurldes at 48.15.
Vidalia’s Sema’J Hayes won the 110-hurdles at 16.58, and placed second in the 300-hurdles at 44.95.
Vidalia’s Christopher Brooks won the high jump at 6 feet, while teammate Sema’J Hayes was second at 5 feet, 10 inches.
Vidalia’s Chesney Williams won the high jump at 4 feet, 2 inches.
Ferriday’s Zaria Boxley won the long jump at 4 feet, 2 inches.
Vidalia’s Jalin Moody won the 200-dash in 22.21 and finished second to Tyshawn Johnson in the 100-dash at 11.18.
Jamari Jefferson of Vidalia finished 12th in the 400-dash at 1:03.58, while Ferriday’s Marques Washington was 14th at 1:09.44 and teammate Tevion Edwards was 15th at 1:14.13.
Christopher Brooks of Vidalia placed eighth in the 100-dash at 12.00.
Ferriday’s Jerry Griffin Jr. was ninth in the 100-dash at 12.09.
Louis Jordan finished seventh in the 200-dash at 24.36.
Jamari Jefferson of Vidalia placed 12th in the 400-run at 1:03.58, while Ferriday’s Marques Washington was 14th at 1:09.44 and Revion Edwards 15th at 1:14.13.
Jefferson placed fifth in the 800-run at 2:31.48.
Ferriday’s Zylon Sheppard finished 11th in the 800-run at 2:52.40, while teammate Washington was 14tyh at 2:57.73.
Vidalia’s Addison Thomas placed seventh in the 1600-run at 5:57.60.
Bobby Sheppard of Ferriday placed fifth in the 110-hurdles at 19.30.
Vidalia’s Kabari Davis was sixth in the 110-hurdles at 19.31, while Ferriday’s Tevion Edwards was ninth at 23.21.
Ferriday’s Caleb Ellis was fourth in the 300-hurdles at 46.88, while Kabari Davis of Vidalia placed sixth at 48.31.
Vidalia’s 4x200 relay team of Chris Brooks, Louis Jordan, Brenden McMillin, Jalin Moody and Elmari Lewis placed second at 1:33.95, while Ferriday’s team of was sixth at 1:37.14.
Ferriday’s 4x100 relay team of Za’Myia Carter, Mauraija Harbor, Zaria Boxley and Sha’Tara Thomas finished fourth with a time of 46.59.
Vidalia’s 4x800 relay team of Jamari Jefferson, Jakoby Williams, Addison Thomas, Jaden Jackson and Khylin Bush was fifth at 11:01.22.
Vidalia’s Elmari Lewis was sixth in the long jump at 20 feet, 2 inches.
Ferriday’s Jerry Griffin Jr., was 11th at 15 feet, 8 inches.
Vidalia’s Kabari Davis placed ninth in the discus at 75 feet,, while teammate Larry Wilson was 10th at 74 feet, 11 inches.
Vidalia’s Lewis placed fourth in the javelin at 121 feet, 3.5 inches. Teammate Tyson Davis was seventh at 106 feet.
Davis placed ninth in the shot put at 34 feet, 5 inches, while Vidalia’s George Davis was 13th at 20 feet, 2 inches.
Other girls results saw Vidalia’s Chesney Williams placing second in the 100-dash at 13.57, fourth in the 100-hurdles at 19.35, and fifth in the 200-dash at 29.64.
Ferriday’s Zaria Boxley was fourth at 13.89, while Vidalia’s Lyric Warner placed 14th at 16.0.
Ferriday’s Jaziva Hawkins finished fourth in the 400-dash at 1:06.79. Teammate Sha’Tara Thomas was eighth at 1:12.01.
Thomas placed fourth in the long jump at 14 feet, 4 inches.
Thomas placed fifth in the 100-hurdles at 19.77.
Vidalia’s Lyric Warner finished sixth in the 800-run at 3:31.15, while Ferriday Kennedy Griffin was seventh at 3:41.37.
Warner placed third in the javelin at 69 feet, 2 inches, and 11th in the long jump at 12 feet, 5 inches.
Vidalia’s Morgan Wyatt finished eighth in the javelin at 51 feet, 10.5 inches, and seventh in the long jump at 13 feet, 8.75.
Ferriday’s Lyric Morales was seventh in the 300-hurdles at 1:08.14, while teammate D’Asia Brooks was eighth at 1:10.58.
Ferriday’s 4x100 team of was fourth at 53.72.
Ferirday’s 4x200 team placed fifth at 2:07.63.
.Ferriday’s Jayli Northern placed 10th in the shot put at 15 feet, 9 inches, and was 12th in the discus at 44 feet, 11 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.