This is the 18th of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 5 is Vidalia’s first playoff win over St. Thomas More of Lafayette on February 17, 1995.
The Vikings defeated the Cougars 59-51 on the Cougars’ home court.
“We played in a tough district with McCall, Ferriday, Rayville and Winnsboro that year,” said guard Prentis Jenkins. “That gym was packed and we had a lot of people there. I got a steal and dunked it and the gym went crazy. They were a tough team. We just had to stick to our game plan.”
St. Thomas More entered the game as the No. 7 ranked team in Class 3A.
The Cougars finished second in district behind Patterson.
Vidalia outlasted Rayville 126-120 in triple overtime to finish second behind McCall.
Jenkins paced the Vikings with 20 points as the Vikings relied on tough defense to shut down the visitors.
David Hueing scored 15 points.
“That was a great bunch of guys I played with back then,” Hueing said. “And Prentis set everything in motion. I was just trying to do my job inside.”
St. Thomas More was led by Isiah Duhon with 10 points.
Vidalia lost to Bossier 76-65 in the second round.
