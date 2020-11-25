Vidalia High received a No. 29 power ranking after not playing a football game for three straight weeks, drawing No. 4 St. Helena in a Class 2A first-round contest in Greensburg.
The Hawks are 3-3, defeating Livonia, Pine and Varnado, while dropping games to Sumner, Scotlandville and Amite.
The Vikings have one win on the season after having to cancel their first two games and final three to finish the regular season at 1-4.
“Everything is new for our kids,” said first-year head coach Michael Norris. “I’m excited for our seniors and for our younger guys being able to experience this, and hopefully do it again.”
Vidalia was scheduled to host Bossier Friday, but Bossier had to cancel after having a player test positive for COVID-19.
Norris said the Vikings need to wrap themselves around this experience.
“They are getting a chance to play a team they have never played before, and go to a stadium they have never played in. I told them just to go out and have fun. There is no pressure, all the pressure is on them. If we can go out and not make mistakes and execute on offense and defense, we can keep this game close and put more pressure on them.”
The Vikings defeated Madison and played No. 2 Mangham tough in a 44-16 loss.
“We need to play Friday the way we played in the first quarter against Mangham,” Norris said. “We’re playing much better football at this stage. I would have liked to have gotten that Bossier game in. That’s a game I really feel we could have won and it would have given us a better seeding.”
