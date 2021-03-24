Vidalia High picked up two wins at its own tournament last week as the Vikings defeated Monterey 17-7 and Block 11-1 on Saturday.
Monterey defeated Family Community Christian School 4-1 Saturday.
The tournament began Thursday with Brookhaven defeating Cathedral 5-4 on a walk-off hit by Collin Waldrop in the bottom of the seventh.
Brookhaven is coached by former Cathedral outstanding football and baseball player Caleb Upton.
On Friday, Presbyterian Christian defeated Brookhaven 7-4.
Presbyterian Christian is coached by former Vidalia football and baseball standout Jarrett Hoffpauir, who also coached at Delta Charter.
Enterprise-Lincoln defeated Family Community Christian School 11-4 in the second game Friday.
In the other game Saturday, Presbyterian Christian defeated Cathedral 10-2.
In Vidalia’s win over Block, Brett Walsworth got the win, striking out 11 over five innings.
Jake Spears. Peyton Fort and Walsworth had two hits each.
In the win over Monterey, Spears, Walsworth and Luke Williamson collected three hits each. Lane Dean and Fort had two hits each.
Ethan Clark got the win for Monterey against Franklin Community Christian School.
Kerry King, Jake Crawford and Charlie Tarver collected hits for Monterey.
Vidalia head coach Nicholas Kennedy said he was happy with this team’s play throughout the tournament.
“We had good approaches to the plate and did some good things in the field,” he said Vidalia coach Nicholas. “I thought we were much more disciplined at the plate. It was a great tournament with a great turnout and we appreciate everyone involved.”
Vidalia hosts Delhi Charter Thursdsay after falling to the Gators 11-7 Monday in Delhi.
