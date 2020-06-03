All right Concordia Parish, it’s time to get out and vote.
No, I know the election got pushed back.
I’m talking about voting for one of our favorite sons.
Louisiana Tech Hall of Famer Walter Johnson is among candidates who will be honored on a banner at Joe Aillet Stadium honoring some of the greatest Louisiana Tech football players in program history.
You can vote at latechsports.com.
This fall, a new Bulldog Legends banner will be added at the north side of the stadium along the outside fencing that runs behind the video board.
LA Tech Athletics is leaving it up to the fans to decide which former players will be featured on the banner which allows space to honor 24 Bulldog legends – 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players and two specialists.
The player list includes all of the Top 50 players that competed inside Joe Aillet Stadium that was voted on by the LA Tech Family in 2018. Johnson was among the top 50.
The 28 offensive players up for vote are Mike Barber, Josh Bradley, Terry Bradshaw, Colby Cameron, Roger Carr, Joey Chustz, Randy Crouch, Kenneth Dixon, Matt Dunigan, Denny Duron, Troy Edwards, Roland Harper, Carlos Henderson, Phillip Livas, Chad Mackey, Luke McCown, Charles McDaniel, Ryan Moats, Quinton Patton, Tim Rattay, Willie Roaf, Billy Ryckman, Bobby Slaughter, Tommy Spinks, Trent Taylor, Pat Tilley, Roy Waters and John Henry White.
There are 19 defensive players up for vote including Doyle Adams, Ron Alexander, Larry Anderson, Myron Baker, Vernon Butler, John Causey, Fred Dean, Doug Evans, , Walter Johnson, Doug Landry, Joe McNeely, Chris Richardson, , Johnny Robinson, Glenell Sanders, Wenford Wilborn, Tramon Williams and Xavier Woods.
And there are six specialists up for vote including Ryan Allen, , Chris Boniol, Jerry Pope, Josh Scobee and Matt Stover.
Johnson played at Tech from 1983 to1986, was one of the most dominating defensive players ever to suit up for the Bulldog football program as he led LA Tech to three winning seasons in the Football Championships Subdivision (FCS).
The two-time All-American was named the 1986 Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and was also a three-time all-Southland Conference selection.
Johnson helped lead the Bulldogs to the 1984 NCAA I-AA National Championship game as the Tech defense held point-a-minute Mississippi Valley State and the Jerry Rice-led Delta Devils to only 19 points and forced seven turnovers in the memorable first round win in Ruston.
Johnson received the President’s Award at the end of the season from Dr. F. Jay Taylor and was named MVP on defense.
“That was a big surprise,” Johnson said of the President’s Award. “I was very proud of that honor.”
Johnson finished with 327 tackles and 38 sacks at Tech, and blocked six punts, the most since former Houston Oiler standout Mike Barber in 1976.
Walter was also named Defensive Player of the Year on the All-Louisiana Team in 1986.
The 38 sacks was a team record until broken two years ago by Jaylon Ferguson.
“I rushed the quarterback every play,” Johnson said.
After completing his Tech career as the all-time sacks leader with 38, Johnson was selected in the second round of the 1987 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers and spent three years in professional football.
The voting will end on Friday, so make it quick. Which just happened to be Walter’s nickname.
