Vidalia High’s Brett Walsworth will continue his baseball career in Clarksdale, MS, after signing a scholarship with Coahoma Community College.
“I’m excited,” Walsworth said. “It’s a big leap, but I’m looking forward to playing at the next level.”
Walsworth led the Viking baseball team this past season with a .494 batting average.
Walsworth caught and pitched for the Vikings.
“They talked to me about playing catcher, but I’ll play anywhere,” Walsworth said. “I’m ready to get back started and ready to fight for a spot.”
Walsworth said he had a few other offers.
“But I felt this was my best option,” he said.
Walsworth, who plans on studying Business Management, said he needs to work more on his fielding, “and other little things.”
Walsworth is the first player to sign with a college for first-year Viking coach Nicholas Kennedy.
“My question to my players is always what are your goals,” Kennedy said. “Most say to win a state championship. But I think it’s great for them to have a chance to sign with a team and live their dream. I want to have a player sign every single year.”
Kennedy actually played one year at Coahoma before signing with Pearl River Community College.
“Brett will do great,” Kennedy said. “He’s willing to put in the time and effort and do what it takes to succeed.”
Walsworth is hoping to continue playing after he finishes at Coahoma.
“I want to keep playing,” he said. “This is a dream come true and I don’t want it to end.”
Walsworth said he will miss his coaches and friends at Vidalia High.
“I know it’s going to be more of a job now,” he said. “But this is what I have been working for most of my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.