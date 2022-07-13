Sa’Mel Washington has been a part of a state championship team. He wants to bring that same excitement to Block High and Jonesville after being named head football coach at Block.
“I want to bring the community back out, and have the school and the community excited about football,” Washington said.
Washington spent three years as an assistant coach at Ferriday High. His first season, the Trojans captured the Class 2A state championship in 2019.
Washington, 34, said he is excited about his first head coaching job.
“I took a chance and put my name in the hat, and I’m very excited about being the Block head football coach,” Washington said.
Washington will teach Physical Education at Block.
Washington replaces Benny Vault, who accepted an assistant football coaching job at Leesville High.
Last year, Vault decided not to opt out of the Class A playoffs to give his young team the experience of playing in the postseason.
The No. 21 Bears fell to No. 12 West St. John 28-0 Friday in LaPlace to finish the season at 1-10.
Washington said he is eager to begin working with his new team.
“I don’t feel there’s any rush, but it starts now,” he said. “The main thing is getting more players out and putting guys in the right position. I have high expectations, and I want others to have high expectations.”
Washington met with a few players Tuesday, and expected to meet with the majority of the team on Wednesday.
“These kids are looking for something to grasp ahold of and build on. I like to run a spread offense. The quarterback took a lot of hits last year, so I want to put him in space and let him make plays. I want to get our playmakers in the open field. I’m excited about this opportunity.”
Washington said he is unsure if Block will compete in a jamboree the week before the high school season begins.
Block opens at Buckeye on September 2.
After battling Grant High in the second week of the season, Block will host Vidalia in week three.
“It’s time to get these kids excited about football,” Washington said.
