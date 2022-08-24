Washington era begins at Block By Joey Martin Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save First-year head football coach Sa’Mel Washington knew he was behind the eight ball when he accepted the Block High head football coaching job last month.Washington replaces Benny Vault, who accepted an assistant coaching job at Leesville High.Washington spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Ferriday High, including serving on the 2019 2A state championship Trojan squad. “I want to bring the community back out, and have the school and the community excited about football,” Washington said.Washington, 34, said he is excited about his first head coaching job. “I took a chance and put my name in the hat, and I’m very excited about being the Block head football coach,” Washington said. Last year, Vault decided not to opt out of the Class A playoffs to give his young team the experience of playing in the postseason.The No. 21 Bears fell to No. 12 West St. John 28-0 in LaPlace to finish the season at 1-10.“It’s a slow process, but we’re moving forward,” Washington said. Washington does return quarterback Kristian O’Steen.Dakota Adams is the top running back for the Bears.Myles Anderson and Layton Watson anchor the line.Jamarius Jefferson leads the Bear receivers.Most players will be going both ways.“I’m looking at 25 players,” Washington said. “We’re spending a lot of time in the weight room.”Washington said his main objective is to see his team get better each week.“I want to see improvement in every game,” he said. 