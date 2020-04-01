OK, surely this is an episode of Seinfeld about the bizarro world, a take-off of Bizzaro Superman.
Everything appears opposite.
No riding to ballparks, talking with coaches on Monday after a slammed-filled day of tournament games, scrolling power rankings to see who has the best chance of hosting a home playoff game (Monterey softball), checking out LSUsports.com and finally trying to pick three of the 50 quality sports pictures Wes Faulk sends me.
Who knew after Ferriday and LSU football teams made the start of the school year one to remember, that the latter half would be one to forget.
My heart aches for the seniors. This is not what their senior seasons were supposed to be like.
And now I look out at Vidalia's football practice field at the football sleds with weeds around them wondering when and if they will be used.
A high school senior's year is already one of uncertainty.
Will I get to play another ballgame?
Will I get to walk on a stage to get my diploma?
Will I get a chance to knock in the game-winning run to give us a district championship?
And, yes, of course none of this compares to staying prudent and finding distance to stay safe and healthy.
But those poor seniors.
There will likely be no senior day standing on the diamond with parents in their final home game of their lives.
And, by the way, if I haven't talked with you about Senior Profile if you haven't been featured already, please call me at the office.
There will be no all-district team patch to show off.
I always had to correct people that my busiest time of the year is not football, but the spring sports.
Oh, to be that busy now!
But the most frustrating part is not knowing when normalcy will return.
Will team football pictures be possible in early August?
OK, that one would not upset me.
Team pictures in August are not a whole lot of fun.
What are magazines such as Athlon's and Street and Smith's going to do for their college preview magazines?
What will the country do without college football?
Is the best SEC Media Days in years going to be cancelled just when Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach are on board?
Will we still be having to be shotgun formation away from people?
What about the baseball and softball high school games that have been played? Will they count? Will the number of wins this season (OK, smidgen of a season) count toward a coach’s career total?
Does a no-hitter thrown by a high school pitcher just vanish?
The smartest people right now appears to be the seniors who graduated in December and enrolled early in college. Even though they missed spring practice.
Then again, the advantage they would have gained in spring football has been wiped away.
And how will colleges absorb the financial loss of possibly canceling some football games?
LSU certainly knows what it's like to lose a home game. But at least we had a timetable on hurricanes.
The two biggest revenue streams in college sports are television contracts and the NCAA tournament.
But basketball doesn't pay for all other sports the way football does.
Revenue from the seven or eight home games at most colleges totals nearly $100 million. The television contracts total billions annually, which would make playing in empty stadiums critical for the future if that’s the only option this fall.
And then there's the safety factor.
It's tough enough now getting high school seniors to work out on their own during the offseason.
How hard do you push now in 90-plus degree weather to have these young men ready to play?
Especially considering how out of shape most of these kids will be in by the summer.
Which right now covers quite a bit.
Who knows when normalcy will return?
Unfortunately it will be too late for a number of seniors.
But when the ones who will move on to the next level are asked after losing a big ballgame if this is the most disappointed they have ever been --- not even close.
