In 1991, I wrote a column wondering what life would be like after my wife Kathy, gave birth to our son, Jake.
OK, it was more like what his sports life would be like. There’s no way I could have predicted all the technical changes in his life so far.
Then again, back in 1991 I never thought he would be part of three LSU national championships in football, and see six more added to the one he just missed in baseball.
The only thing that surprises me now is that he was not texting when he came into the world.
I talked about how when I grew up there were no metal detectors at games and the only gang involved guys like Spanky and Alfafa.
I watched Archie Manning growing up. Jake spent a lot of time watching Peyton and Eli.
I was one year old when LSU won its first national football championship in 1958. Jake has seen three - 2003, 2007 and 2019.
My first jersey was a Bart Starr jersey. Jake’s first jersey was Vince Carter.
I was a big Dan Pastorini, Pete Maravich and Cesar Cedeno fan, not to mention Bert Jones and Tommy Casanova.
Jake grew up with favorites such as A-Rod (before the steriod saga), Michael Clayton, Jake Delhomme, Seimone Agustus, Ronald Dupree, Mike Fontenot, Aaron Hill, Brady James and Drew Brees.
I admired and respected Bear Bryant. Jake admires and respects Nick Saban.
Twenty-six years later, I was back to wondering after our first grandchild -- Emerson Jane Martin -- came into this world and brought more happiness than I could have ever imagined.
“Emmy” was born May 28 in Monroe.
Back then, I couldn’t help but wonder if Emerson would be walking the sideline with Jake when she is seven years old like Jake did so many times before doing it in an official capacity.
I’m pretty sure now that Emerson will be walking the sidelines of West Monroe, Neville, Ouachita Christian, West Ouachita and Sterlington.
I wondered if she would have the thrill of interviewing such athletes as the Mannings, Johnny Manziel, Aaron Murray, Andrew Luck, Jon Gruden, Fletcher Cox, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, and so many others like her father did.
Will she be following the career of future Ouachita Parish standouts the same way Jake wrote about athletes such as Slade Bolden, Rashard Lawrence, De’Vion Warren, Allie Ellerbe and Zach Watson.
Will she see Tiger Stadium return back to the splendor it once was when her dad was sitting in the press box?
Will she get to see LSU’s women’s basketball or softball teams win a national championship for the first time?
I can almost assure her of the women’s basketball part.
Will she have the privilege of attending such events as SEC Media Days or the Manning Camp?
Will there still be a Manning Camp? How cool would it be if there still was, and it was still held at Nicholls State where her dad went to school.
Will she see the New Orleans Saints win a Super Bowl?
Will there be a new sport, such as UFC, which Jake grabbed on to way before it became popular.
Will Emerson have the privilege of playing a sport under a local legend the same way Jake did for four years at Vidalia High playing under Dee Faircloth?
Will she be a college cheerleader like her mom was at Louisiana Tech?
Whatever she decides, I know sports will be a big part of her life as it has been with her parents.
I may have a clearer view of some of those questions I had some four years ago.
Emmy is already putting UFC moves on her dad, who also tries to playfully get her to tap out.
There’s no doubt in my mind she will see Kim Mulkey lead LSU to a national title, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Brian Kelly and Jay Johnson do the same thing.
But jump ahead to 2022. July 22, 2022 to be exact. And welcome to the world, Gunner Welch Martin. All 10 pounds, 12 ounces of you.
Yes, the idea for the name came from a UFC fighter.
I can easily envision Gunner holding Emmy’s hand while attending sporting events.
And I ask many of the same questions for Gunner I had for Emerson.
Will Gunner be saying Walker Howard the way Emmy said Joe Burrow a couple of years ago?
Will Gunner actually see Zion play an entire season with the New Orleans Pelicans?
The world got a whole lot better when Emerson arrived on the scene.
It’s twice as nice now.
Look out sports world, there’s another Martin on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.