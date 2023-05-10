“When I am driving over the bridge I get butterflies.”
That’s what newly-named Vidalia High head football coach Josh West told Vidalia Lions Club members May 3.
By the time West finished, my stomach was churning — not from butterflies, but with excitement.
Ever since being named head coach at Vidalia on April 24, West has been a whirlwind, meeting with players, coaches and administration.
And he loves what he sees.
“Your kids are top-notch,” West said. “I have had players putting in extra work, sending me individual workouts, and they are all in.”
West said he has about eight possible linemen who have told him they are coming out who have not played before.
But he kept going back to the quality of students at Vidalia.
West said he was tough leaving his former players at Natchez Middle School, where he won five Southwest Mississippi Middle School championships over seven years. And tough to leave varsity players he grew close to as an assistant to Steve Davis at the high school.
“But Natchez is at war,” West said, captivating a captive audience even more. “I had to bring kids in from different neighborhoods who may be rivals, and get them to play together as a team. We accomplished that. That’s not the case here.”
West is the first African-American head football coach at Vidalia. But he didn’t want to spend time on that, he was more about carrying on the West legacy that has been and is so prominent in Natchez.
I know that legacy well — from Theodore “Bubba” West, a big supporter of Natchez athletics, to Eddie West, who helped form the Harvest Club, and sadly died last month at the age of 79. To George F. West Sr., who was always a delight to talk to. To super energized J. T. West and his son, Jarrod West, one of the best high school athletes I covered when he was at Cathedral High. Jarred was as smooth as a football and basketball player at Cathedral as I have ever seen. Former Cathedral head football coach Ken Beesley put in the swinging gate just for him. Former Cathedral High boys basketball coach David Sanguinetti did not have to worry about a full court press rattling his team and causing countless turnovers. Jarrod left them tripping over their feet.
Jarrod’s son, Jarrod Jr., was a solid high school and college player, and is now playing professional basketball in Greece.
Dianne West married legendary Jackson State head coach Bob Braddy, who was a big part of the Southwestern Athletic Conference bringing its conference tournament to Liberty Park in Nathez.
And last, but certainly not least, former North Natchez and Alcorn State men’s basketball coach Sam West, who I followed all the way to winning a state title for the Rams.
I was telling Josh, and his brother, Troy Johnson, a former Viking and Brave who is may be as excited as Josh about the new Viking coach.
“My favorite Sam West story — and there’s a bunch — was back when they were playing a game in the pit against McComb,” I told them, with Josh well aware of the pit. At North Natchez, and for now Natchez Middle, you walked down into the gym. You walked down the hall and square windows at the bottom of the wall allowed you to get a peek at the court.
Well, on this night the Lady Ram and Lady Tiger game lasted a while because a true class lady named Mary Irving put her reserves in early, which led to a lot of whistles.
The boys game was also a blowout with a lot of whistles.
Our deadline was 11 p.m., and I looked down at my watch, and up at the scoreboard. I saw 10:15 on my wrist with five minutes remaining on a seemingly slow-moving and foreer-stopping scoreboard.
I crawled behind Sam’s chair and asked him if I could talk to Herman (Carroll) and Kelvin (Knight).
Sam told me to go ahead, but don’t let anybody see you.
So I waddle behind them, luckily they were sitting side by side, tell them to keep looking forward, and asked them a couple of questions each.
I could hear Sam cringing.
But I was able to get my answers, get a quote from him after the game and get back in time to make it for deadline.
So it was time for Josh to talk, and he held up an LSU camp folder.
“I want these kids to be able to go to camps like this,” West said. “I know you don’t have a booster club anymore, but I would love to find some funds to get these kids exposure.”
West also touched on social media.
“There are pros and cons,” West said. “They can keep up with me, and the program, and people can see what we are doing. But it cuts out a lot, as well. I see kids talking into their phones telling it what to type. What happens when these kids go apply for a job and have to type out a resume?“
West even touched on losing kids to suicide or bullets, choking up as he spoke.
West has an uphill battle the next couple of years before a talented seventh-grade group arrives.
I’m not trying to temper the new coach’s excitement, but competing in Division III is a daunting task, not to mention a district with Oak Grove, Mangham, and Ferriday.
Hopefully, Vidalia moves into Division IV next year, away from folks like Sterlington, Richwood, Caldwell Parish, South Plaquemines, Jena, Winnfield, St. James and Amite.
But being realistic does not keep my stomach still churning with excitement for the upcoming football season.
Bring on the Josh West era.
