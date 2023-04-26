Vidalia High athletes gathered in the Vidalia High gym bleachers Monday afternoon as principal Bernie Cooley introduced the 10th Vidalia High head football coach — Josh West.
West was accompanied by his brother — Troy Johnson — a standout football player at Vidalia in the late 1990s.
West told the athletes he likes to do a call and response introduction.
“When I say check, you say check,” he said.
“CHECK!”
A check response was given.
“I want it loud to where the whole school is wondering what in the world is going on,” West said.
Another “CHECK” was followed by another “CHECK.”
“Was that good enough,” West asked Vidalia junior football and basketball player Louis Jordan
“No,” Jordan said.
“One more time.”
“CHECK!!”
“That’s what we want, echoing off the walls,” West said.
I became as spellbound as the athletes sitting in the bleachers, wishing the first week of high school football was here now.
“We define discipline as doing what you are supposed to do when you are supposed to do it, whether you like it or not,” West said. “What we just did was a discipline check. We’re trying to see if you are locked in. Another thing I am big on is character — who you are when nobody is, What?”
“Watching,” came the majority answer.
“Around or watching. That some of the things that helped us build our program across the river to be successful,” said West, who coached Natchez High’s Middle School team to five Southwest Mississippi Middle School championships in seven years while also assisting the Natchez High football team. I want to bring some of those things that worked to help you guys reach new heights. One thing I have in mind right now, I want you to see a vision. I am going to paint a vision for you guys that I see and I believe. Trust the vision and see the vision. I want to be in the Superdome. Why can’t we be great. Why can’t we do the same thing as Ferriday. All we need is you guys to buy in, be disciplined work harder. Do I like to have fun — of course. Am I going to put you guys out there — of course, if you are doing the right thing. I am going to promote you in ways that nobody else is thinking about promoting you.
Raise your hand if you want to go to the next level and play football.”
A few hands went up.
“Some of ya’ll raised your hands like this,” West said, holding his hand half down. “What is this? RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU WANT TO GO TO THE NEXT LEVEL AND PLAY FOOTBALL.
“So now you have to ask yourself what are you doing on your own,” West said. Those people who go to the next level, God blessed them with something. They have the size, or the natural God-given ability. A lot of those people had to grind to do something other people were not willing to do.”
“CHECK?”
“CHECK”!
“You have to do something other people are not willing to do to separate yourself from the normal and the status quo,” West said. “I’m looking for those people. So raise your hand of those people willing to go the extra mile.”
Hands immediately raised.
“So I don’t have anybody I need to motivate?” West asked. “So when we go out on the field we are running, working and I don’t have anybody I don’t have to push along because everybody went in saying they are motivated. I am excited to have the opportunity to coach and the opportunity to teach at this school. I want to make the most of my opportunity. I am so excited to work with these coaches and admisiintration to do some things we haven’t done and turn the game to a new level I heard y’all have a nice student section. I want to take this to another level.”
If first impressions count for anything, Vidalia High football is ready to take the next step.
CHECK!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.