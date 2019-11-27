Alright, I’ll admit it if no one else will — I thought West Monroe was in trouble Thursday night against Captain Shreve.
The stadium had this eerie feeling that resulted from a malfunctioning video board and students wearing masks after more than a 1,000 kids missed school following the flu outbreak. Jokes were being thrown around the press box, calling the game the “influenza extravaganza.” But the possibility of West Monroe’s elimination was serious, and you certainly felt that when the Rebels clung to a seven-point lead at half.
Anything can happen in the postseason, and it just felt like West Monroe was doomed from the start. Obviously, the Rebels overcame everything thrown their way in a 38-21 Thursday night victory, but that unpredictable factor of postseason football was on full display the following night.
No. 20 Ruston outplayed a No. 4 East Ascension team that scored wins over Zachary, St. Charles Catholic, Warren Easton and Dutchtown this season.
Thanks to a near 200-yard rushing performance against a defensive front that looked every part of a No. 4 seed, the Bearcats pulled off a 21-13 victory. Now Ruston gets No. 5 Zachary in the quarterfinals.
If the Bearcats are able to win again Friday night, Ruston will have taken out the No. 13 seed, No. 4 seed and No. 5 seed. And this comes after playing the top three Class 5A seeds in the regular season, as well as the No. 1 seed in Div. I (Archbishop Rummel) and No. 2 seed in Class 4A (Neville). Nobody in the state has played a tougher schedule at this point.
And speaking of Zachary, the defending Class 5A State Champion was a holding call away from losing Friday night. Hahnville made what looked to be a game-winning field goal, but a holding call pushed Hahnville back 10 yards before the next attempt fell short.
A game-altering holding call was just one of many crazy scenarios Friday night gave us. How about No. 3 Alexandria? West Monroe, Ouachita and West Ouachita coaches all said the same thing about ASH this year — the Trojans were the real deal. So I can’t imagine how surprised they all were to see a 13-12 Mandeville victory over the Trojans Friday. By the way, ASH missed a 23-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter of that upset.
But by far the most compelling upset of all was what went down in Shreveport. Heading into No. 4 Calvary vs. No. 5 Ouachita Christian, every prep football “expert” around had OCS falling to Calvary. And you could see why.
Calvary outscored its combined opponents by more than 400 points heading into the matchup. I truly thought OCS got a raw deal having to play the Cavaliers in their backyard in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. This was a state championship matchup. And for the first half, our fears were realized. OCS trailed 20-0 and went into the half down 33-13. But quarterback Hunter Herring heated up in the second half. He scored four of his five total touchdowns in the final two quarters to lead the Eagles to a 49-47 victory.
Steven Fitzhugh made it clear his Eagles’ motto this season was “finish strong.” I’d say the Eagles lived up to the bill when they scored two touchdowns in the final eight minutes to erase a double-digit deficit.
Last week was absolute insanity. I can’t imagine what it’s in store for us this week.
