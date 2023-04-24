Josh West of Natchez has been named the 10th head football coach at Vidalia High.
“I appreciate the support of the administration, the city, the kids and a lot of the parents,” West said. “I haven’t been this motivated like this in a while. My motivation has always been through the kids. Having this opportunity has built it back up.”
West, 32, replaces Michael Norris, who resigned to go into private business.
Vidalia principal Bernie Cooley said West was the best choice of 10 original applicants.
“We’re very excited,” Cooley said. “He is young and energetic. We had some of the kids walk him around last week, and they are just as excited about him coming in as we are.”
West, the first African-American head football coach at Vidalia, was introduced Monday at the school.
“It’s special,” West said. “I look at the lineage of my family, being a West I take great pride in that, that’s who I am. I feel like I have a gift passed down through the generations. I feel like I’m a natural leader.”
West was the head coach at Natchez Middle School, and assisted with the Natchez High football team.
West coached Natchez Middle School for seven years, winning the Southwest Mississippi Middle School championship five times.
West, who graduated from Alcorn, applied for the Vidalia head coaching job in 2020 when Norris was named head coach. He also applied for the Natchez High job twice.
Norris took over for Rob Faircloth, who was interim coach after Dee Faircloth resigned in 2018.
Norris’ first year in 2020 saw the Vikings go 1-4 in a season cut short by COVID-19.
The Vikings went 2-8 in 2021, having to forfeit two games because of COVID.
Norris led Vidalia to a 6-5 season last year.
West grew up on Walnut Street in Vidalia before moving with his family to Natchez in the fifth grade.
“This is nostalgic,” he said. “My uncle, Charles (Johnson) worked here, that’s extra motivation there to do the right thing. I want to be a community leader. I remember when I was a kid watching my big brother (Troy Johnson) on the sideline playing with Coach (Dee) Faircloth, (Johnny Lee) Hoffpauir, and all those guys, with Dariel (Mays) running the ball. That was my introduction to football. Now I get a chance to go full circle.”
West is not at all concerned with this being his first head coaching job.
“I’m elated,” West said. “I’m excited and ready to work. We want to move fast, have a lot of tempo and have a lot of pre-snap movement. We want to dictate what want to take advantage of on our own terms. My mentor (former Natchez coach Melvin Pete) taught me that you are not coaching against the coach on the field, you are coaching against the kids on the field.”
West said he plans on running a high tempo offense.
“We’re going to give some diverse looks and be creative,” he said. “I’m one who will tell my offensive coordinator to be as creative as I would. No one is going to drive your car like you will. I want to be a spread-based team. We want to train people’s eyes to go the wrong direction on the other side. We want to do things we’ve found to be successful from the football aspect and cultivate that with what’s already going on. I’ve met a lot of nice-looking athletes and nice kids I’m excited about working with.”
West plans on starting Tuesday working with the team.
“I’m ready to get going,” said Vidalia junior Kabari Davis. “I like his personality and what he brings. He’s going to get the best out of us.”
“I’m very excited,” said junior Louis Jordan. He’s bringing in a lot of great ideas.
“I want to get to know the players even more, and learn how things are done over here,” Jordan said. “I love the way he’s going to be looking out for us.”
West and his wife, Tiffany, have three children — Trenton, 12; Zyan, 6; and 8-month-old Zaila.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.