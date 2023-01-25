So I was looking back through some old Sentinel binders to help refresh my memory of some of the top athletes and events through the years for a visit with Ronnie Calhoun and his top-notch Miss-Lou Champions to try and make sure I did not leave out any names.
FAIL!
I told Ronnie Friday while we were filming to just go ahead and let my say, “Oh yeah, I can’t forget” and then just cut it off.
And anybody who came up to me saying they couldn’t believe I left their name out, I can just say well, Ronnie had to edit for time, and I was just going to say your name.
Or better yet, it’s a great excuse to do more.
So I am going back through 2004 and come across a May 12, 2004 story on Will Muschamp visiting Main Street Marketplace (now Father David O’Conner Life Center across from St. Mary’s Basilica for an LSU alumni event.
Boy, I loved the LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Alcorn State alumni events that were yearly, and brought the likes of Nick Saban, Jackie Sherrill, Billy Brewer, Jeff Bower and Cardell Jones of Alcorn.
I got to visit with Gerry DiNardo for 30 minutes at Panola Woods Country Club back in 1995 and he feasted what I’m sure was some Italian food.
I actually asked my brother, Freddie, to talk to Muschamp and Rob Sale, who was then offensive tackle coach at LSU.
Sale, who grew up in Monroe and is now the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Florida under Billy Napier.
Sale, who prepped at Neville before playing at LSU. represented LSU at an alumni event in Orlando and Miami the following week. More irony.
Billy Cannon was also present at the alumni meeting.
Of course, Muschamp is now the head coach at South Carolina.
At that time, Muschamp was Saban’s defensive coordinator. The offensive coordinator happened to be Jimbo Fisher, who made a quick in and out in Vidalia.
LSU was coming off its 2003 national championship season.
“Heck, we may have a better team than we did last year but not have the same record,” Muschamp said.
Good coachspeak even back then.
Ironically, LSU defeated Georgia during the 2003 regular season, and then dominated the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game before defeating Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl to earn the national title. (This was before BCS).
Muscharmp is a native of Rome, Ga., and played football for Georgia.
“There were no mixed emotions at all,” Muschamp said. “I was excited about playing them, and I was excited about beating them. You don’t want to walk in your old neighborhood and get your butt whipped. Coach (Mark) Richt has done an outstanding job. They are a great opponent and we were lucky to come out on top both times.”
Muschamp just smiled when asked about Saban moving Corey Webster and Ronnie Prude over to the offense during practice sessions.
“You always have to remember that he’s (Saban) a defensive coach, so those guys are not going to be on offense very long,” he said.
Muschamp’s defensive back coach in 2004 was Kirby Smart - who just won his second national championship at Georgia.
Which led to another nugget.
“Coach Saban is the general manager, so he picks the best players for his team,” Muschamp said. “Unfortunately I’m on the other team so I usually get beat pretty bad. We’re not allowed to steal the ball or foul Coach Saban. Kirby Smart stole it from him the first day he was there so his is walking on thin ice right now as a staff member.”
I think ol’ Kirby is walking on pretty solid ground right now.
And he’s continuing to steal the ball from Saban.
