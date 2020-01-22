Wow, that was a whole lot to process last week.
First came the game.
And a very unsettling first quarter.
It appeared as some predicted that Dabo Swinney and Brett Veneables were indeed going to outreach a Tiger coaching staff in its first championship game.
And all we heard about was the time Venerable had to prepare for this offense.
But I was still thinking — “Wait a minute, Nick Saban had two weeks to prepare for LSU. No way Venerable is smarter than Saban.
Some people were upset about Saban being a part of the commentary team.
But the man has great insight. And he’s very professional.
And, yes, he did seem a bit uncomfortable at times, I mean, really Nick, No. 1 for LSU. As if you never sat down and visited with Ja’Marr Chase.
LSU got into its offensive rhythm by the second quarter. And the Tiger defense came up with big plays. I was trying to figure out who dressed out in Patrick Queen’s jersey.
The touchdown before half settled my nerves quite a bit.
The sight of Joe Burrow grimacing brought back the anxiety.
I remembered Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith’s 2-for-1 possession theory about deferring the coin toss.
Then LSU goes three-and-out and Clemson scores.
Fortunately, Trevor Lawrence was not at his best. And I think you can credit LSU’s defense and those coaches who were supposedly going to be taken to class in this game.
I hated to see Ohio State linebacker James Skaiski ejected for targeting, even though that was the right call.
I understand the safety issues, but a player can get bulldozed out of bounds and only be charged a personal foul.
The game moves too fast on the field to justify an ejection on one play. Make the penalty more significant and make it an ejection for a second flagrant foul.
So LSU prevails, and then the it was time for Looney Tunes starring Odell Beckham.
It was classic Beckham being Beckham.
As much as I love watching the guy play, he takes away from the people who should be headlined.
Sure, some of the sour news after the championship win dampened some of the celebration.
But it doesn’t take away from the remarkable season presented by an LSU football team that was a preseason No. 7 to even No. 14.
Do I agree LSU could have handled its postage with better class? I wish they could have kept that swagger and cockiness on the football field.
I got tired of Swinnery’s whining and belly-aching at the end of the season.
But the man showed true class talking about LSU in his postage press conference.
That’s a lesson LSU should take from this game for upcoming seasons.
And, seriously college football playoff voters, you dropped LSU down to No. 2 and pushed Ohio State to the top during this season where the Tigers were so dominant.
But you never know the variables that come into play.
Joe Burrow becoming Joe Montana. Tua Tagovailoa suffering a serious injury, Clyde Edward-Helaire looking like Barry Sanders, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrance Marshall making top defensive backs look like former Saints cornerback Brandon Browner (you can try and look him up).
And now it’s time to reward Myles Brenham for biding his time.
Brenham deserves to be lined up behind center against Texas-San Antonio in Tiger Stadium on September 5.
Sure, it would have been intriguing if former Houston quarterback D'Eriq King would have transferred to LSU.
But he announced on Monday that he will use his final season of eligibility at Miami.
The electric playmaker, who accounted for 50 total touchdowns in 2018, will be eligible to play right away for the Hurricanes next season.
King played in just four games this past season for the Cougars before electing to redshirt in order to preserve a year of eligibility. Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen told reporters after King announced his intentions to sit out that King planned to return to UH for a fifth season, but many believed that King would eventually explore his options as many schools round the country would be in search of quarterback help.
While Brenham has been loyal, King obviously was not. I’m just not all in on someone quitting on their team.
Hopefully the amazing accomplishments of this LSU team will overshadow the shenanigans and exodus following the final whistle.
There are a lot of classy folks with and connected with LSU who deserve that. They just are not going to be showcased in the same way as an Odell Beckham.
And that’s a downright shame.
