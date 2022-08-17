Does ULM head coach Terry Bowden have any more tricks up his sleeve for the 2022 football season?
Bowden brought the excitement back to Funroe by leading a team that went 0-10 in 2019 to a 4-8 record last year, including an upset win over Houston Nutt’s surprising Liberty team.
I can tell you this — if Bowden gets four wins out of a very demanding schedule this year they need to start ordering a statue
One thing I am looking forward to this year — hearing Boogie Knight’s name called out over and over following Louisiana-Monroe football games.
One thing I would love to see happen — Brian Garcia get some time at quarterback.
There is some excitement in Funroe over the city’s football team.
After all, this is a football program that’s not had a winning season since 2012.
ULM looked like it was on track to go bowling in Terry Bowden’s first year after the Warhawks shocked Liberty and beat South Alabama for a 4-3 start.
ULM finishes against LSU, Louisiana and Appalachian State.
The schedule is much tougher this year.
The abysmal offensive line lost left tackle Willie Tyler to Rutgers, but the portal delivered Zarian McGill at center.
Running backs Andrew Henry and Malik Jackson combined for 933 yards. After sharing time with Rhett Rodreiguez last year, Chandler Rogers returns at quarterback. The sophomore was third on the team in rushing and led the team with 1,311 passing yards with nine touchdowns and three picks.
Knight earned All-Sun Belt status as the team’s leading receiver.
Zack Woodard at linebacker leads the defense.
Harding transfer Carl Glass is a good get on the defensive side.
Last year’s Warhawk offensive front allowed 39 sacks and 104 tackles for loss, and it all led to big problems on third downs, stalled drives, and a passing game that had to force things. For now, just blasting away a bit better on early downs for the ground game would make a big difference.
That’s why I’m optimistic Garcia can get on the field for more than just holding for field goals and extra points.
After growing up in Natchez, Brian’s dad, Christopher. spent five years in Dallas, 14 in Kansas City and has been in Nashville since 2013.
Brian Garcia signed with South Alabama, but transferred to Louisiana-Monroe last year.
In the spring game, Garcia was 5-of-8 for 59 yards, while rushing once for 10 yards.
He is listed as the No. 3 quarterback on the team.
Brian is listed as a 5-foot-9, 174-pound redshirt freshman. That’s another reason to pull for Brian. His dad and uncles fought the height stigma all through their athletic careers.
And I love the underdog story.
“He’s my son and he’s Coach Garcia’s grandson,” Christopher said of Brian’s height.
That height had some coaches passing on Brian.
“A lot of schools were interested, but Brian didn’t pass the eye test,” Christopher said. “Middle Tennessee was ready to offer him a spot until they saw him.”
One of the big problems for smaller schools with the transfer portal is if an offensive lineman is a stud he’s going to be swooned by bigger schools.
The biggest problem this year lies in the schedule.
The Warhawks open at Texas (all right, all right, all right), which received a first place vote in the preseason poll.
After a home game with Nicholls State comes a trip to Alabama, which received every smart person’s vote at No. 1.
ULM’s health and state of mind after those two blockbusters may set the tone of the rest of the season.
A home game with the Ragin’s Cajuns, followed by a trip to Arkansas State and. a home game with Coastal Carolina leads to an away game at South Alabama.
ULM visits West Point to take on Army on October 22.
An open date should be welcomed before the Warhawks finish 2022 against Texas State, Georgia State, Troy and Southern Miss.
The Warhawks own one all-time bowl appearance (2012)—though they have been bowl eligible on five occasions, most recently in 2018.
ULM actually got one less vote than Old Dominion in the Sun Belt preseason poll.
The Warhawks were picked to finish last in the West behind Louisiana-Lafayette (95 votes), South Alabama (79), Troy (78), Texas State (41), Southern Miss (40) and Arkansas State (37).
Apppalachian State is the pick in the East, collecting 94 votes.
Coastal Carolina was second with 77 votes, while Georgia State totaled 68 points to finish ahead of Marshall with 62.
Georgia Southern (35) and James Madison (31) are ahead of cellar dwellar Old Dominion.
Three wins may not sit well after an exciting 2021, but that would be quite an accomplishment considering a number of factors.
Then again, Bowden has shown low expectations are not his mindset. Let the fun begin.
