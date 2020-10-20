Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler returns to the sideline after missing two straight weeks because of a family member testing positive for Covid-19.
“I feel like a kid again,” Wheeler said. “I was so excited to get back out there on the field Monday.”
Delta Charter defeated Sicily Island Friday for its first win of the season.
The Storm host Delhi, which is also 1-2, with its lone victory coming against Delhi Charter.
“Our kids know what’s at stake here and how important this game is,” Wheeler said. “Delhi reminds me a lot of Jonesboro-Hodge with how big they are, and they have some athletes. We have to be fundamentally sound and take care of the football. I also didn’t think we tackled too well last week. But I do like the direction this team is headed.”
The contest is Homecoming for Delta Charter.
“As if there are not enough distractions,” Wheeler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.