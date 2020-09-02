Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler looks around and sees high school football being played by Louisiana high schools and in Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi and shakes his head.
“It’s like we’re being held hostage,” Wheeler said. “It is so frustrating. And our kids are watching this. I just feel so bad for the seniors right now. It seems like some people have lost sight of the kids.”
Louisiana has to be in Phase 3 to have contact, and then Phase 4 to play football.
The target date to open the season was October 8 before Phase 2 was extended two more weeks last week by Governor John Bel Edwards.
“What does this mean for us,” Wheeler asked. “Do we start in November? I have kids asking me, ‘Coach, why aren’t we playing.’ We’re all frustrated.”
Delta Charter was unable to practice Monday because of damage and no electricity at the school.
School resumed Wednesday.
Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith had to call off practice Monday because several of his players have no power, which Smith was also dealing with Monday.
“It’s rough,” Smith said. “Essentially everyone around us is playing. We’re just trying our best to keep them focused and energized. Pushing it back another week probably pushes our season back a week. I don’t think we can take another delay. If they do it may be a done deal or they would move it to the spring. It’s just very frustrating.”
Updates from the LHSAA were expected by Wednesday of this week.
