Playoffs? We’re talking playoffs?
OK, sorry for the bad Allen Iverson imitation.
But it did just seem like we just started the 2022 football season.
Last Thursday actually felt a bit like the first week with flying insects pestering me on the sideline.
Didn’t they know it was November?
While Ferriday High football players hung up their jerseys after getting oh so close, Vidalia and Delta Charter are preparing for first round playoff games at places you have to go to the end of the earth and take a right (Thanks, Coach Faircloth).
Delta Charter can almost dip its toes into the Gulf of Mexico, as the Storm is headed to Franklin to take on Hanson Memorial.
Vidalia heads into Cajun Country as the Vikings visit Loreauville.
Delta Charter came oh so close to a rematch with Delhi Charter.
The Gators defeated the Storm 46-14 on October 27, but even Delhi Charter head coach Jeremy Foote admitted it may have been a one-possession game if Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton had played. Singleton is back healthy from an injured ankle.
The name Hanson Memorial may not put a lot of fear into a lot of people’s hearts, but what the Tigers have done this year is very impressive.
The Tigers are 8-2 with losses of Central Catholic and Vermilion Catholic.
Vermilion Catholic is No. 1 in Division IV Select, while Central Catholic is No. 2.
Vidalia is taking on a Loreauville team that beat Catholic-New Iberia, the No. 14 team in Division III Select.
They lost to Ascension Episcopal, which is No. 15 in Division III Non-Select.
I’m sorry, I don’t believe I will ever get used to this Division Select and Non-Select.
OK, getting back to the original statement.
Back in August (was that last week), I picked Vidalia to go 6-4. They finished 6-4.
But the loss to Ferriday was very disappointing, and it’s never fun being General Trass’ Homecoming opponent.
I had Ferriday 4-6. The Trojans went 2-8, but I could not forecast a bit of turmoil with players quitting and threatening to quit.
Cleothis Cummings did a good job keeping the bus on the road as the Trojans went 2-8.
It really should be 3-7, but they totally had the Peabody game stolen from them by two horrible calls at the end of the game.
Ferriday finished No. 29 in Division IV Non-Select, just one spot out of the playoffs. Otherwise, they would have been traveling to Haynesville Friday.
Cummings came in with a team motto of brick by brick. If one of those bricks has a big crack in it, then the foundation is shaky.
There is a lot of really good young talent on this year’s Ferriday team.
Cummings and his staff have shown they will not tolerate anything off the field that takes away from on the field. And that will pay off over the next two or three years.
I had Delta Charter finishing with seven wins, but the Storm finished 5-4 as Glenbrook ended up being one of the surprise teams in the state, the Storm let a game against Lakeview get away, and there was the big lead over Delhi before Juvari Singleton got hurt and Delhi rallied in the final period.
All three teams are playing mostly underclassmen, so the future is bright. And it will be here before you know it. Trust me on that one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.