Cathedral High graduate Aiden Whitaker is one of 65 former high school student-athletes named to the 2021 National Football Foundation Team of Distinction.
Whitaker won the top National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Miss-Lou Chapter top scholarship award of $3,000 in February.
“We are thrilled,” said NFFHF Miss-Lou Chapter past president and Cathedral play-by-play announcer Walt Brown. “I believe he is the first one to be named to the Team of Distinction. Aiden is very smart, and I always enjoyed the way he played the game. You could see his leadership skills at Cathedral. And he obviously got the job done in the classroom.”
The NFFHF banquet, which is normally held in late February, was canceled because of COVID-19.
The scholarships were delivered to local schools.
“Aiden is a high caliber, high character type of guy,” said Cathedral head football coach Chuck Darbonne. “He was one of the hardest workers I ever had. He loved the weight room and hitting the field every day ready to compete. The way he handled those kinds of things does not surprise me that he has garnered that type of attention away from the field.”
Whitaker, the son of Dr Dick and Cheryl Whitaker, recently completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy. He entered West Point on June 28 and successfully completed six weeks of CBT. CBT is one of the most challenging events a cadet will encounter over the course of their four years at the academy.
Whitaker, who had a grade point averagre above 4.0 at Cathedral, began classes Aug. 16. The West Point curriculum offers 36 majors balancing physical sciences and engineering with humanities and social sciences leading to a Bachelor of Science degree.
Whitaker plans to graduate from West Point in 2025 and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
From a pool of 3,500 scholar-athletes, the NFF announced in July the top 65 student-athletes as part of its mission to promote the scholar-athlete ideal, the initiative that allows the NFF to honor the top high school scholar-athletes from around the country as the best and the brightest at the local level while highlighting the the NFF Chapter Network.
The members of the team all played their final high school football season during the 2020-21 school year. As part of the award, all of the honorees will be part of a permanent digital display at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Criteria to make the team include academic achievement, athletic accolades and community involvement. Each chapter is limited to one honoree, distinguishing them as the top scholar-athlete from all the high schools covered by the chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.