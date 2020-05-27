This is game No. 29 of the top 40 games featuring Concordia Parish team.
The Blake Wheeler era got off to a positive start when the Delta Charter Storm defeated Homer 26-12 on September 1, 2017 in Ferriday.
But it was a game one week later at Delta Charter that Wheeler will never forget.
Lincoln Prep, former known as Grambling Lab, came to town after falling to Red River 28-13 in its opener.
Unlike the season openers for both teams, this contest would come down to the final second.
Delta Charter quarterback Kavarius Whitehead dodged two defenders and pulled another into the end zone on a 14-yard run with no time remaining to give the Storm a wild 34-33 win over Lincoln Prep.
The horn sounded during the play, which was designed as a pass play.
"We had the guy we wanted to him to throw to open, but Kavarius was getting a little pressure and an end came up t he field and he saw a running lane," said Delta Charter coach Blake Wheeler. "I had told him if he didn't like what he saw, to make something happen. I knew when he heard that horn go off, there was no way they were going to stop him. It was an incredible play an a huge win for us."
"I dropped back and didn't see anyone open," Whitehead said. "I realize I had to take off and do something with it. I knew this was going to be the ballgame. I just had to find a way to et the ball into the end zone."
The Storm improved to 2-0 with the win.
Delta Charter jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but the Panthers scored 27 straight points and led 27-14 midway through the third period.
"They came out in a different set-up than they had been running," Wheeler said. "It was kind of what I would run if I was coaching them. they had two tight ends and a wing-T set which we had not seen them run. I told Matt (defensive coordinator Duff) that we could be in for a long night. They had some massive guys up front. But they got away from that, maybe because they were starting to tire out. It's a credit to our kids to have the guts to not get down and not give up."
The Storm cut the lead to 27-22 before Lincoln Prep answered with a score to go up 33-22.
The Storm got on the board first on a 27-yard run by Freddie Mango. Whitehead ran in the conversion.
Mango was just awarded a scholarship at Grambling State University after playing last year as a preferred walk-on.
Delta Charter went up 14-0 in the second quarter as Jalen Williams returned a fumble 44 yards for a score.
"That was huge," Wheeler said. "There was a pile-up and all of a sudden we see Jalen come out of there with the ball, running to the end zone. Jalen and Chandler Wiley had some big plays on defense."
The Panthers scored the next three touchdowns before Whitehead, who rushed for 117 yards, scored from 45 yards out. Whitehead ran in the conversion.
Whitehead completed a 9-yard pass to Trey Poole for the first score of the final period to set up the dramatic ending.
"There is no feeling like it," Poole said of the touchdown. "I loved playing wide receiver."
"Trey lost a fumble in the red zone and he was really down because he takes everything to heart," Wheeler said. "I told him when he came to the sidelines not to get down because he was going to help us win this game. And he did."
"I fumbled the ball with 1:33 on the clock and they were up," Poole said. "I felt terrible. But our defense made the stop and then 'Smurf' (Whitehead) made his play. He was so athletic."
Poole, who plays safety and returns kicks at Millsaps College in Jackson, caught five passes for 57 yards, while Whitehead was 10-of-20 for 86 yards.
"If I had to name two MVPs from that game it would be Cole Beard and Kavarius Whitehead," Poole said. "That was the first time we ever played them. They wre very strong, and we weren't a very strong team. But we had a lot of heart. That game was a lot of fun."
"It's a testament to these kids the heart and fight that they have in them," Wheeler said. "That was one of the things that drew me to Delta Charter. These kids play with a lot of heart and effort."
