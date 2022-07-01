Vidalia native Michael Whitley has been named to FootballScoop’s 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars.
Whitley is in his first season as quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Central State in Wilberforce, Oh.
“I was very surprised,” Whitley said. “It’s always exciting to see your hard work pay off. Being in that list with some of those guys is quite an accomplishment. And to be mentioned in the same article with Deion Sanders is awesome.”
Sanders, head coach at Jackson State, and Notre Dame first-year coach Marcus Freeman were on the original list last year.
Whitley was endorsed by Central State offensive coordinator Buddy Blevins. A group of coaches then vote on the nominations.
“It definitely made my day,” Whitley said.
Whitley played quarterback at Lakeland University in Wisconsin.
Whitley, who carried a grade point average close to 4.0. was named Wisconsin Football College Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and was honored at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Whitley played through injuries his senior season, but still piled up more records and wins.
The Muskies broke a total of eight school records as well as 13 official Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference records in the 2017 season. The marks came in a year when Lakeland finished 8-3 overall and went 6-0 in the NACC, advancing to the NCAA Division III playoffs for the third consecutive season.
The senior business administration major threw for 9,235 passing yards and passed 91 touchdowns in a Muskies uniform.
Whitley became the first three-time conference player of the year award winner, and won conference player of the week awards more than a dozen times.
“This is my first coaching job coaching quarterbacks, so I’m loving that,” Whitley said. ”It really is empowering. I appreciate having ownership in the quarterback meetings. And it’s great being recruiting coordinator and seeing our roster coming together. We’ve signed a lot of great guys, and we’re still rolling.”
Whitley said the transfer portal has definitely changed the recruiting process.
“It definitely impacts high school seniors,” Whitley said. “The bigger schools are not really going to look at high school seniors as much, which makes sense. It’s tougher for the seniors to get recruited. But if you do get an offer, they really want you.”
Whitley admitted he would have had to test the transfer portal if it was available when he was playing.
“It would have piqued my interest,” he said. “I had a great relationship with my coaches, but I think they would have understood. I’m not saying I would have made a move, but I would have definitely wanted to see who was interested.. I could have gotten some Division II offers.”
Whitley played professionally in Germany as well as two different indoor football teams prior to beginning his coaching career.
Whitley previously was part of the coaching staff at Fort Valley State University and Wisconsin Lutheran College.
“It’s definitely step by step,” said Whitley. “You have to be willing to move at a drop of the hat. It’s a big sacrifice for your family.”
Whitley and Giselle Rodriguez have one daughter, eight-month-old Gianna.
“They are my heart,” Whitley said.
Whitley will have Ferriday graduate Sharone Finister added to his roster this year.
“I want to give guys around the Miss-Lou the opportunity to continue playing,” Whitley said.
Whitley said he is pleased with his progress in the sport of football.
“It has definitely been a journey,” he said. “It hasn’t been easy, but I’m definitely going in the right direction. I want to constantly be learning and earning more duties and responsibilities. I’m always going to put everything I have into it.”
