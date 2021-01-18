College Football News ranked the best playoff teams from 2014 to 2020.
OK, I had to skip to the end (that took a lot of clicking on arrows and waiting) to see just where last year’s LSU team would finish.
And to not many people’s surprise, the 2019 LSU football team finished on top of the 24 teams listed.
I do, however, have some questions about the top five.
College Footbal News lead writer Pete Fiutak — one of the best in the business — said this about last year’s LSU team.
“The resumé is flawless. It hung up 45 at Texas – who wasn’t in the final College Football Playoff rankings – that set the tone, and the offense never slowed down from there.
“Joe Burrow and the attack led the nation in total offense, was second in passing behind Washington State, and was third in scoring. It didn’t just put up big numbers, it put up big numbers against the biggest and best teams.
“The Tigers took down a then-unbeaten Alabama (13) in Tuscaloosa, rolled Georgia (5) in the SEC Championship, put up 42 on Florida (9), got past Auburn (12), and beat nine bowl teams in all.”
Fiutak’s case against that Tiger team stated. “There’s no knocking the schedule – especially considering what a big deal it was to beat Alabama on the road – but the defense was a bit soft at times, and the team got pushed way too hard by Texas and Ole Miss teams that put up massive numbers.”
But in the end, Fiutak writes, “The high-end of the schedule is just too strong. The committee loves big wins and performances in the biggest of games, and it likes it when teams turn it on late in the year.
LSU’s defense flipped the switch against Texas A&M before stuffing Georgia.”
LSU defeated Oklahoma 63-28 in the semifinals and Clemson 42-25 in the championship game.
Alabama holds down the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.
At No. 2 is the 2018 Alabama team that lost to Clemson in the national championship game.
Sorry, that puts them out of my top five right there.
Fiutak (by the way, one of my favorite writers) stated that the 2018 Tide team had one of the most dominant regular seasons in the history of college football. A 24-0 win over Mississippi State was the closest anyone came to touching the Tide until the SEC Championship, and then it was Jalen Hurts to the rescue to get by a terrific Georgia team that deserved to be considered among the four best teams in college football.
The Tide shut out an LSU team that went on to beat UCF, and hung 45 on a Texas A&M team that gave an unbeaten Clemson squad a nasty time.
The offense finished sixth in the nation in yards and third in scoring, but the only reason is wasn’t No. 1 in every category was because the team took almost every second half off.
Fiutak’s case against that Alabama team – a missed pass by Georgia backup QB Justin Fields on a fake punt in the SEC Championship – to not being the SEC champion. The defense also wasn’t quite as nasty as normal Bama defenses, but that’s nitpicking.
Alabama of 2018 beat Oklahoma 45-34 in the semifinals before losing to Clemson 44-16 in the finals. A game that Nick Saban seemed to give up on at halftime.
A big no there.
At No. 4 is the 2019 Ohio State football team.
A poll without Ohio State in the top four is just something you have to get used to — although there was a solid case made. Although I can’t put a team in the top five if they didn’t win it all.
Which may lead to more analysis of this year’s team.
Fiutak stated there was one mediocre first half against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship, and there was a wee bit of drama against Penn State, but that was it. Ohio State pitched a perfect season with double-digit wins over everyone – including against the Badgers in two games and against the Nittany Lions – with total domination on both sides of the ball.
The Buckeyes led the nation in scoring offense, was second in total defense, and was in the top ten in most big categories. There was no weakness.
His case against was that there were plenty of great wins, but none against the truly elite – at least according to the College Football Playoff rankings. The Buckeyes beat Cincinnati, Michigan, Penn State, and Wisconsin twice, but again, no wins over top five teams.
The Buckeyes were nearly perfect in all phases, they always rose up to the occasion, and they were breathtaking when it was time to turn it on. The only thing missing was a truly special win to finish any higher.
But again, Ohio State was beaten by Clemson 29-23 in the semifinals — not the finals, mind you — the semifinals.
The 2016 Alabama team is at No. 3. That Crimson Tide team made it look so easy at times, starting out with a dominant 52-6 win over USC – Bama all but made Trojans flat quit.
Even with a freshman in Hurts at quarterback, the offense rolled at will. The defense didn’t allow a thing, and outside of a 48-43 firefight with Ole Miss and a 10-0 battle against a game LSU team on the road, there wasn’t a whole lot of drama.
The defense allowed 16 points or fewer 11 times, including in the 30-12 win over Auburn and the 54-16 SEC Championship win over Florida.
Along with some of the all-time great Miami teams, this Tide squad passes the eye test on several levels. Throw in the 49-10 road win at Tennessee (21), and there are more than enough resumé wins to go along with the talent.
Alabama beat Washington 24-7 in the semifinal before losing to Clemson on a pick play in the last second, falling 35-31.
This year’s Alabama team is No. 5. This was before the semifinals and final game.
Fiutak wrote, “In a brutal year with everyone fighting to stay healthy – much less focused – the Crimson Tide got through the absence of head coach Nick Saban for the Auburn game after he tested positive for COVID, as well as the early loss of star WR Jaylen Waddle to an injury.
“There wasn’t so much as a blip over the first ten games, with no one coming reasonably close to hanging around with this team – outside of a fun 63-48 fight with Ole Miss that wasn’t really in doubt – and then came the SEC Championship. Florida (7) and its amazing offense kept on coming, but Bama had more pop in a 52-46 win.
“The only possible knock might be a suspect defense that got hit hard by Florida and struggled on the road against Ole Miss.
“The Tide not only went unbeaten with an SEC Championship – 6-0 Ohio State was the only other unbeaten Power Five champion – but they handed Texas A&M its only loss, throttled a strong Georgia team, and boasted three Heisman finalists. Oh yeah, and it played an all-SEC schedule – there’s no fluff on the resumé.
The 2015 Clemson team is No. 6, but they lost to Alabama in the finals.
The 2018 Clemson team is No. 7, but they should be top four.
Fuitak’s main knock against 2018 regular season Clemson is that it wasn’t 2018 regular season Alabama. There were several nice wins, but there weren’t any killers.
Beating Texas A&M on the road was terrific, and surviving Syracuse when QB Trevor Lawrence went down was big, but that was about it.
Even so, the Tigers ripped up everyone in their path over the second half of the season and dominated Pitt 42-10 in the ACC Championship. No one came closer than 20 than Texas A&M and Syracuse.
There weren’t any amazing wins. There weren’t any victories over CFP final ranked top 15 teams. Florida State was down, South Carolina was just okay, and there wasn’t a whole lot to get excited about in the ACC.
My deal is they beat Notre dame 30-3 in the semifinals and Alabama 44-16 in the finals.
That speaks volumes.
At No. 8 is the 2015 Alabama team whose only loss was to Ole Miss at home.
Alabama beat Michigan State 38-0 in the semis and Clemson 45-40 for the title.
That’s top five stuff there.
At No. 9 is last year’s Clemson team that was dominated by LSU in the finals.
The 2014 Alabama team that lost to Ohio State 42-35 in the semifinals wraps up the top 10.
I don’t think anyone can surpass what LSU did last year. But I wouldn’t be surprised in five years to see Alabama holding down the next five or six spots.
After all, it took Covid-19 twice to take down Nick Saban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.