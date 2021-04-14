So will LSU have a completely new coaching staff next year?
Crazier things have happened. Did I really just type that in 2021?
Start with Ed Orgeron. After a national championship in 2019 and two back-to-back stellar recruiting classes you would think Orgeron would be entrenched forever as LSU head football coach.
But along comes this sexual abuse scandal seemingly straight out of Jerry Springer on Netflix, and all is not right in Baton Rouge.
Orgeron’s biggest problem last month was why didn’t he interview assistant coaches.
Now it’s just how much did you know, and how did you handle the Derrius Guice saga.
And LSU thought they had a problem with Tyrann Mathieu flashing money.
If Orgeron does come out of this thing unscathed, he should be in Tigertown a while.
If not, here we go again with the coaching search.
I wonder if Tom Herman would play games now?
On to men’s basketball.
Will Wade needs a reality series.
Despite Dick Vitale’s best efforts to bury Wade, the Tiger head coach is keeping his head above water.
When, and if, a ruling comes out on Wade and is not favorable, look for him to not let the door hit him in the rump.
If there is no serious allegations leading to his dismissal, Wade should be around a while.
Even if the LSU officials refused to have his back.
Boy, LSU officials seem to be on a roll.
If Wade does not survive his investigation, I have one favorite in mind. OK, it is very biased.
But LSU men’s basketball coach Joe Pasternack has such a great ring to it.
LSU Lady Tiger basketball coach Nikki Fargas has had some very good recruiting classes, but has not been able to get close to the women’s version of the Big Dance.
In seven seasons with the Lady Tigers, she has posted a 131–90 record and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in her first seven seasons; however, she has lost more games and posted a lower winning percentage with each passing season which culminated to posting her first losing record in 2016 and missing the NCAA tournament.
Seimone Augustus is 36 years old. And I can definitely see coaching in her future.
On to baseball.
The hottest seat belongs to Paul Mainieri.
And that’s a shame because Mainieri is a class guy who usually tells it like it is and doesn’t sugarcoat.
But if he doesn’t make it to the SEC Tournament this year, the handwriting is on the wall.
And the chalk is in the hands of Blake Dean, who is destined to be LSU’s baseball coach at some point.
While the water around University Lake seems to be boiling, LSU softball coach Beth Torina is probably the safest of all coaches. Torina stepped in for a legend in Yvette Girouard, and has filled those shoes quite nicely.
Torina has the tough task similar to former LSU football coach Charles McClendon of having to battle Alabama in the Southeastern Conference, but the Lady Tigers have been competitive.
So will this summer resemble a game of musical chairs or will everyone survive a tumuluous 2020-21?
We’ve seen crazier things. And still are.
