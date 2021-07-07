Ferriday’s Ronald Williams said transferring from the University of Alabama to Michigan State is like starting over.
But Williams said his time spent at Alabama has been a big key is making the transition.
“Playing at Alabama improved my football intelligence,” Williams said. “It slowed the game up for me a lot. Everything is like second nature. Michigan State just feels good to me. The coaches were very blunt with me, and they listened to what I had to say. They made me feel very welcome.”
Williams entered the transfer portal in May.
Williams, a 4-star who signed with Alabama after an All-American season at Hutchinson (Ks.) Junior College, said Michigan State coaches were very honest in their talks with him.
Michigan State second-year coach Mel Tucker arrived in Athens after helping Alabama win the 2015 national championship as the assistant head coach/defensive backs coach in his lone season in Tuscaloosa under Saban.
“He’s basically running the same type defense,” Williams said
Saban originally gave Tucker his first job in the coaching profession as a graduate assistant at Michigan State for two seasons (1997-98), where he worked directly under Dantonio.
Tucker also coached defensive backs at LSU in 2000.
Williams is also familiar with Michigan State cornerback coach Travares Tillman, who coached at Georgia.
“I feel like if I play the way I’m capable of playing and take care of my business I should be able to start this year,” Williams said.
Williams made his second trip to Lansing, Mi., this week.
“The first time I visited the campus was closed,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting up there and seeing it open.”
Williams, who will be a junior because the NCAA granted current players an extra year because of COVID-19, said the decision came down to the fact the cornerback position is a crowded room at Alabama.
“I’m not shying away from competition,” he said. “But I don’t want to be wasting time. Alabama only plays two cornerbacks and they don’t rotate cornerbacks.”
Williams said he hasn’t told Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
“It’s not because of anything that was done or said,” he said.”It’s just something I felt I had to do.”
Williams was set to show what he could do in Alabama’s spring practices before the workouts and spring game were canceled because of COVID-19.
“This was going to be my time to gel,” Williams said. “I was ready to go in and learn the system. I was going to get into a groove. But I just have to find a way around it.”
And then a week before the season-opener on September 26 at Missouri, Williams suffered a broken arm in practice.
“It was tough, but everything happens for a reason,” Williams said.Williams went through rehabilitation and returned on October 17 in Alabama’s 41-24 win over Georgia.
Williams posted his first tackle against Mississippi State in a 41-0 Crimson Tide win.
Alabama rolled through the regular season before defeating Notre Dame 31-14 in the semifinals, and then Ohio State 52-24 in the title game.
“It feels great winning a national championship,” Williams said. “We knew what we had to do going into the game. We knew they had good players on their side. We knew everything would not always go our way, so we had to have everyone doing their job and keep working hard thought the game.”
Williams did not see action in the title game.
“It was great being part of a national championship,” he said.
Williams was a cornerback with the second-team defense during Alabama’s A-Day game on April 17.
Williams said he really isn’t real concerned with learning a new system because of what he went through at Alabama.
“The big thing is learning new people, starting new relationships and getting to know the coaches,” he said. “I’m looking forward to competing in the Big 10. It is certainly not a watered down conference.”
